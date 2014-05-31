San Antonio Spurs - Oklahoma City Thunder, NBA Live Score of Western Conference Finals 2014 Game 6

The San Antonio Spurs will finally get their chance to play the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals! A fantastic game by the Spurs' bench.

OT (7.3) - The Thunder take a terrible shot and they foul Diaw. It looks like the Miami Heat and the San Antonio Spurs will get their rematch in the Finals!

OT (15.6) - Diaw misses a critical costless throw but makes his second.

OT (19.0) - Leonard strips Westbrook and Duncan hits another shot to put San Antonio up by three.

OT (1:23) - Duncan is fouled on a shot by Ibaka. Serge picks up his fifth foul. Spurs take the lead 108-107.

OT (2:50) - Duncan puts in a beautiful shot. Spurs lead by one.

OT (3:39) - Both teams attacking the basket. It feels like it is Durant and Westbrook vs Ginobili. Leonard picks up his fourth foul.

OT (5:00) - The Thunder win the tip.

4th Quarter (0:00) - Ginobili gets a good shot off but misses the shot. The game is heading into overtime. Tied 101-101.

4th Quarter (9.3) - The Thunder are fouled. Westbrook shoots his costless throws and makes both of them It is a tied up game.

4th Quarter (15.9) - Durant loses the ball and the Spurs grab it. Jackson fouls Ginobili. He makes one of two at the costless throw line.

4th Quarter (27.1) - Durant takes a two point lead but Ginobili hits a three point shot to put them up by one!

4th Quarter (1:17) - Westbrook makes an outstanding play to steal the ball and he cuts the lead to two points after converting a layup.

4th Quarter (2:27) - Duncan finds a mismatch with Fisher down on the block and draws a foul. Duncan puts the Spurs up by six with only two minutes to go.

4th Quarter (3:21) - Westbrook commits another turnover giving him six on the night. Spurs are going to be challenged to finish this game.

4th Quarter (4:01) - The Thunder have found a way to bring this game within two points. The Spurs continue to take three pointers that someitmes don't make sense. Spurs lead by two after six un-answered points by the Thunder.

4th Quarter (5:36) - It's another three for Danny Green. The ball movement has been phenomenal. Assists all over the place.

4th Quarter (6:37) - Ginobili drops a dime to Diaw for a two handed jam. Thunder are lucky to be down only eight points.

4th Quarter (7:36) - Belinelli drains a big three. Thunder doing a better job offensively but they need to play better defense. Spurs are getting too many open shots.

4th Quarter (9:49) - A beautiful fast break by the Spurs. San Antonio leads 83-72.

4th Quarter (10:45) - The Spurs are taking control of the game. Oklahoma City can't let this get too outrageous. The bench for the Thunder has been a non-factor tonight.

3rd Quarter (0:00) - Green makes a three and gets fouled on the play. A possible four-point play. Strong way to finish the quarter out. Spurs lead 79-69. A 37 point quarter for the men in black.

3rd Quarter (25.3) - In the first half the Spurs had a lot of turnovers, but they haven't done too bad with that in this third quarter.

3rd Quarter (2:50) - Reggie Jackson showing off his talents as he gives the lead to his Thunder. The lead has changed back and fourth between these two teams several times. Oklahoma City leads 67-66.

3rd Quarter (4:10) - Scott Brooks is called for a technical foul after disagreeing with a previous call made by the ref. This hasn't been the first one in this series.

3rd Quarter (4:10) - Splitter is fouled hard on a cut to the basket. He misses both costless throws. Perkins goes out for a few minutes.

3rd Quarter (4:47) - The bench is doing a splendid job for the Spurs tonight. They need that from players like Joseph and Ginobili.

3rd Quarter (6:53) - Diaw hits a three to put the Spurs up by three. Ibaka answers back with a two and ties the game back up. Thunder don't look as active on defense as they were in the second.

3rd Quarter (8:48) - The Spurs have come out strong in the second half to tie the game at 51 each. This should be an exciting second half.

3rd Quarter (10:46) - Tony Parker won't play in the second half for the Spurs. Someone else will have to step up big for San Antonio.

Halftime - The San Antonio Spurs struggle to close out the second quarter. Durant and Westbrook lead the Thunder to a seven point lead. When the Spurs shoot under 50 percent they usually lose. Right now, the Thunder have to feel pretty confident defensively as they have held the Spurs to 38 percent.

2nd Quarter (0:00) - Thunder end the quarter strong and lead 49-42 at the half.

2nd Quarter (29.3) - The Thunder are on fire right now. Spurs struggle once again to close the quarter with strong and smart basketball. Westbrook has gotten his fourth steal.

2nd Quarter (1:42) - Ginobili picks up his third foul. That is huge considering he has been the most consistent player for San Antonio.

2nd Quarter (3:00) - Both teams heating up here in the second quarter with only a few minutes left. Thunder go on a 9-2 run to take back a three point lead.

2nd Quarter (4:41) - Jackson coming up big for the Thunder with five points tonight. He has been an excellent player in this series for them.

2nd Quarter (7:03) - San Antonio is playing a lot better in the last few minutes. Smarter shots and everyone is touching the ball. They take the lead from the Thunder as they now lead by three.

2nd Quarter (7:50) - Leonard hits a three-pointer for the Spurs. Fast paced offensive rythm for both teams.

2nd Quarter (10:04) - Defensive intensity has picked up for San Antonio. Looks like Popovich sparked something.

1st Quarter (0:00) - A sloppy first quarter ends in only a three point deficit for the Spurs. Thunder up 23-20.

1st Quarter (1:02) - Oklahoma City has gone cold. Doesn't matter because the Spurs keep turning the ball over and then foul while they are getting back on defense.

1st Quarter (3:04) - Spurs are struggling with turning the ball over again. They also are fouling a lot.

1st Quarter (4:16) - Very aggressive offense by the Thunder. Westbrook and Durant attacking the basket like beasts. They will win if they can dominate the paint tonight! Oklahoma City up 17-12.

1st Quarter (6:36) - Durant has six points early in the first. Oklahoma City is taking advantage of the mismatch of Green gaurding Durant.

1st Quarter (8:21) - Bonner, who gets his second start of the season, misses two three-point shots. Oklahoma City is off to a fast start. Thunder lead 11-6.

1st Quarter (9:15) - Leonard is playing very aggressively. He is bringing the energy to the court for the Spurs. Good ball movement offensively as well.

1st Quarter (10:51) - Perkins picks up his first foul. Duncan makes his first two costless throws.

1st Quarter (12:00) - Another great game is expected for tonight's matchup. The Thunder win the tip.

8:07 PM - The team who reaches a 100 points first will win this game tonight. Both teams have proven that they can attack the paint and get easy buckets. It's just a matter of which team shows up tonight. San Antonio is better on the road while Oklahoma City is better at home.

8:04 PM - Make sure to check out Darin Anderson's official Game 6 preview of tonight's game.

8:00 PM - Manu Ginobili has really been the only consistent player for the Spurs averaging 15.2 points per game. Not to mention that he is shooting 60 percent from the three-point line. San Antonio will rely on him tonight. He has taken over when Tony Parker has struggled. Popovich will have to be on point when putting in the bench tonight.

7:58 PM - San Antonio has done a decent job of forcing the Thunder to shoot themselves out of games. Oklahoma City likes to shoot the three ball. They however don't know when to stop shooting when they are having an off game. For example, in Game 5, they shot 24 three-pointers only making six of them which equates to 25 percent from the arch.

7:54 PM - Tonight has to be all about defense for both teams. The Spurs have shot at least 50 percent from the field in all of their wins. That has to be a key that Brooks and his squad will want to address. Contesting shots and keeping players like Ginobili and Parker out of the paint will make winning tonight seem more realistic.

7:53 PM - Kevin Durant understands that the hype about lineups and plays don't matter. "Schemes and Xs and Os, it all goes out the door," Durant said. "We've just got to play harder. They did last game, so we've got to match up." The Thunder take on the Spurs in front of their home crowd tonight. Obviously the league's MVP doesn't want to go out like that. "We know that it's a situation where we lose, we go home, and nobody wants to do that, so we just leave it all out there and whatever happens we live with," Durant said. "Most of the time when we play extremely hard, play well, play together, we come out on top."

7:49 PM - Coaches Gregg Popovich and Scott Brooks have kept things interesting throughout the series. From changing the lineups to Popovich cracking jokes in postgame interviews, it certainly has been fun to look. Tonight will only bring more of that. Here is Popovich's hilarious postgame interview after Game 4.

7:47 PM - Bench play hasn't been very good for Oklahoma City. They will need to change that tonight in order to keep this series alive. Derek Fisher who has now played more playoff games than any other player in history knows that any team can win. "You can try to set expectations, and everybody can sit around and try and predict what's going to happen and which team is going to come out on top, and it's just impossible. That's what makes sports sports, and why people are so excited about either being there or looking it, because you never know what's going to happen."

7:45 PM - Reggie Jackson has been the unsung hero for the Thunder throughout this series. With his offensive presence, it has helped the Thunder in times of need and he could come into play tonight as well.

7:42 PM - After getting hammered in Game 5, the Thunder are not going to go down without a fight and the Spurs know it. Trying to close the series out ont the Thunder's home court is going to be a daunting task. The Miami Heat were unable to do it against the Indiana Pacers in Game 5, so there could be a similar situation tonight.

7:40 PM - Whatever team ends up winning this series will move on to face the Miami Heat who are now making their fourth straight Finals appearance. The Spurs are the favorites in tonight's game and they have will have a shot at getting revenge on the Heat who beat them in seven games last year.

7:37 PM - Check out the highlihgts from Game 5 between the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder.

7:33 PM - The San Antonio Spurs have a chance to close the series tonight against the revived Oklahoma City Thunder. After losing Game 4, the Spurs bounced back strong and blew the Thunder out in Game 5 to take the current 3-2 lead in the series.

7:30 PM - Welcome to VAVEL's live score and inline of tonight's Western Conference Finals Game 6 between the San Antonio Spurs and the Oklahoma City Thunder. Tip-off is scheduled for 8:30 PM Eastern.