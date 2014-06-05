San Antonio Spurs - Miami Heat Live Score of Game 1 NBA Finals 2014

4th Quarter (0:00) - It's over here in San Antonio! The Spurs hold on to win.

4th Quarter (1:49) - The Spurs are up by four. LeBron still on the bench. Let's see if the Spurs can close this out.

4th Quarter (3:15) - LeBron can't even walk. Looks like this is going to fall into the hands of Wade and Bosh.

4th Quarter (5:10) - Green hits two threes in a row. Huge lift for the Spurs. LeBron looks worn out on the bench.

4th Quarter (6:12) - Wade is going to have to step up while James is out trying to get rid of his cramps.

4th Quarter (7:53) - The Spurs have looked good in the transition offense. Heat are up by two. James is hurting, maybe a cramp.

4th Quarter (9:52) - Messy passing equal turnovers for San Antonio tonight. Have to be quicker and crisper in a series like this.

4th Quarter (11:00) - Splitter draws contact and completes a three-point play. Miami up by one.

3rd Quarter (0:00) - A sloppy end to the third quarter for the Spurs. Miami goes up by four.

3rd Quarter (1:01) - It is hot! A solid 88 degrees in the stadium. Air conditioning system is broken at the AT&T Center.

3rd Quarter (1:37) - Ray Allen shows that he can still ball as he throws down a massive dunk!

3rd Quarter (2:13) - The lead has changed several times. Heat take the lead by two on a fast break by Ray Allen and LeBron James.

3rd Quarter (2:54) - More turnovers in this third quarter for the San Antonio Spurs. They also have gone away from attacking the basket and have shot a fair amount of three-pointers.

3rd Quarter (5:40) - Bench play is going to be huge during this stretch that the starters are out. Ginobili arleady making noise as he completes a three-point play.

3rd Quarter (7:03) - A lot of shots being put up by both teams but none of them are going in. Game is tied at 62 each.

3rd Quarter (9:44) - Miami has came out and shot lights out to start this second half. Spurs lead 58-57.

3rd Quarter (10:21) - Rashard Lewis has been quiet for the Heat tonight. He knocks in a three to cut the deficit to four.

Halftime - A brilliant first half for the San Antonio Spurs sends them up by five at the half. Miami needs to do a better job defensively, and did pick up the intensity towards the end of the half. As for the Spurs, they have done a decent job of attacking the basket. Defensively they have played LeBron very well by picking him up and doubling him if needed. If they can continue to take him out of the game, or at least try, they have a good chance to win.

2nd Quarter (0:00) - Green attempts to close out the quarter with a three but barely misses. Spurs head into the locker room up 54-49.

2nd Quarter (29.7) - Wade picks up his first foul of the game. Duncan will shoot two.

2nd Quarter (1:41) - The Spurs have been able to get some second chance points. Great offensive rebounding.

2nd Quarter (4:00) - LeBron is starting to take things over. Very aggressive play as he attacks the basket and creates contact. Spurs not exactly sure how to stop the freight train.

2nd Quarter (4:25) - Ray Allen knocks down an open three and Green answers back. Both teams getting open looks.

2nd Quarter (5:21) - San Antonio has done a pretty good job defensively against LeBron. It has been spotty for the Heat however. They haven't done an acceptable job of keeping stuff out of the paint.

2nd Quarter (7:00) - The game is tied after a Bosh three-pointer. Heat are playing much more aggressively.

2nd Quarter (8:26) - Miami picks up their eigth turnover of the game on a five second call. Interesting that they couldn't get the ball in considering nobody was pressing them.

1st Quarter (0:00) - A strong first quarter for the San Antonio Spurs and Manu Ginobili. It was all about the bench! Miami needs more defensive hustle. Spurs lead 26-20.

1st Quarter (36.2) - San Antonio is heating up for the three-point line. Heat need to get more hands up and contest some shots.

1st Quarter (2:33) - Another three-pointer for Ginobili. His third three on the night in only four minutes. He is huge off the bench.

1st Quarter (4:08) - It's been a clean game between these two teams. Miami has picked up a few fouls, but not many.

1st Quarter (5:18) - A ten point turnaround after the Heat lead by five, they find themselves down by five. Spurs lead 18-13.

1st Quarter (5:27) - Manu Ginobili comes off the bench with two great possessions. He was terrible in last year's NBA Finals. So far, he looks great.

1st Quarter (7:18) - Both teams are off to a strong start. Miami leadds by one.

1st Quarter (7:18) - Early turnovers for the Spurs. That killed San Antonio in several games in the Western Conference Finals. They will have to clean up their ball handling.

1st Quarter (9:00) - Spurs doing what they do best. Attacking the paint. Two back-to-back buckets inside for the Spurs. Heat will be destroyed if they allow that to happen all night.

1st Quarter (10:37) - Bosh puts up five quick points for the Heat.

1st Quarter (12:00) - The 2014 NBA Finals are under way in San Antonio, Texas! The Miami Heat win the tip.

8:43 PM - As for the Miami Heat's starting lineup, that includes Mario Chalmers, Dwayne Wade, LeBron James, Shane Battier and Chris Bosh.

8:36 PM - The starting lineup for the San Antonio Spurs consists of Tony Parker, Danny Green, Kawhi Leonard, Tim Duncan and Tiago Splitter.

8:28 PM - The game is just over a half hour before tip. Both teams are going to put on for an exciting show!

8:18 PM - It should be interesting to see how Miami guards the three-point line tonight.

8:15 PM - The Spurs will need to get off to a fast start tonight. When they have, they usually are able to win the game.

8:13 PM - This trophy will be played between San Antonio Spurs - Miami Heat means everything for LeBron James. The best player in the league gets another chance to prove why he is the best in this NBA 2014 finals. After not winning the MVP trophy, LeBron is out to prove the critics wrong. Tonight in San Antonio he will get his chance to set the tone of the series. His team isn't as good as it was last year and he will have to put on some amazing performances for his Miami Heat team.

8:10 PM - With an aging Tim Duncan who doesn't have much left in his tank, it means a lot more this year than it did last year to the San Antonio Spurs. After losing last year to the Heat, Duncan reflected on the past. "It lasts. I have a very good memory, especially for my misses and losses. You keep those, you learn from them and you hope to change them next time," Duncan said. "That stuck with me and obviously it's always in the back of my mind, and every time I see anything to do with that, it pops right back in."

8:06 PM - Miami Heat point guard Dwayne Wade knows that this will be a great series. "I think it's great that these two franchises have this opportunity in back-to-back years to compete for a championship," Wade said. "Last year was an unbelievable series and ... it went down to the very end. We won the series by a total of five points, you know? That's how close it was. But it was a very even series. I think this year it could be another great series."

8:00 PM - The Heat are not the favorite coming into this game. Check out Connor Deitrich's article on how the Heat can beat the Spurs.

7:58 PM - An interesting matchup in this game will be Kawhi Leonard gaurding LeBron James. Leonard did a pretty good job of defending the league's MVP, Kevin Durant. He is the Spurs' best defender. Now he will have to gaurd the best player in the league for at least four games. With his length and athletic ability, Leonard will be a threat to LeBron and it should make for a great matchup between the two.

7:56 PM - Ginobili has been an outstanding player off the bench for Popovich. Especially in the Oklahoma City Thunder series. In the last game, Ginobili had led that Spurs team in the second half after Tony Parker was unable to go. With that being said, if Parker were unable to go in future games, Ginobili can run the offense along with Patty Mills.

7:52 PM - The San Antonio Spurs have dominated the paint throughout the NBA Playoffs. The Miami Heat have their work cut out for them when it comes to defending the middle. Tim Duncan and Tony Parker are dangerous with the pick and roll.

7:50 PM - There have been many questions surrounding Tony Parker and his calf. Parker is expected to play in tonight's NBA FInals Game 1. Check out VAVEL's article on Tony Parker playing in Game 1.

7:47 PM - Could this series go to seven games? Last year's NBA Finals did. Here are the highlights to that game.

7:45 PM - Bench play hasn't been fantastic for the Heat. Really, this game is going to fall into the hands of LeBron. The Spurs are polar opposite however. San Antonio has about eight guys that can score. They are solid on the roster. The Spurs are a lot deeper than Miami, and that will be a challenge for coach Spoelstra and his team to overcome.

7:41 PM - The Miami Heat head into this game tonight on the road. Grabbing one of these victories on the road will be vital to the success of winning another Finals trophy.

7:38 PM - Check out Michael Pendergraft's preview of the 2014 NBA Finals.

7:34 PM - The Miami Heat have had an easier run in making it to the NBA FInals for a fourth straight time. Miami beat out the Bobcats, Nets and Pacers to make it to the Finals. Of course they will be facing off with a much more challenging team from the Western Conference. San Antonio made a much tougher run having to beat the Mavericks, Trailblazers and Thunder to end up in the Finals for a second straight time.

7:30 PM - Welcome to VAVEL's live score and inline of tonight's 2014 NBA Finals Game 1 between the Miami Heat vs San Antonio Spurs. Tip-off is scheduled for 9:00 PM Eastern.