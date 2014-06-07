Danny Green Does It Again For The San Antonio Spurs

The situation was not looking good for the San Antonio Spurs.

The Western Conference champions were trailing the Miami Heat by seven points early in the fourth quarter of game one of the 2014 NBA Finals. The building itself was hot, as was the Heat. Miami had taken every blow the Spurs could dish out, and the defending champions were countering.

Then Danny Green made his first basket of the game, a three-point shot that cut Miami's lead to one. Soon after he made another shot from downtown that gave the Spurs a two point lead. Then came a breakaway, posterizing dunk.

And the rout was on.

When the dust settled, San Antonio had out scored the Heat 36-17 in the final quarter to win game one of the Finals handily, 110-95.

For his part, Green ignited the Spurs with his trey ball exhibition in the game's last minutes and finished with 13 big points.

"It was an explosion at that point," Miami coach Erik Spoelstra said of Green's performance. "[He] shook costless for those 3s, and the floodgates came open."

While much has been made about the faltering air conditioning in the Spurs' own AT&T Arena and LeBron James' cramping, perhaps the biggest story of the night was Green, who was fresh having played limited minutes heading into the fourth quarter. His energy helped spark a final 12 minutes that saw San Antonio hit 14 of its 16 shot attempts, including 6 of 6 from behind the arc.

"You could see the heat was getting to a lot of guys. If I played as many minutes as [James] did, I'd probably be cramping up, too," said Green.

To be sure, Miami looked to be in command of the game after a Chris Bosh four-point-play gave the Heat an 86-79 lead with under ten minutes remaining. However, because of cramping, James missed considerable time in the fourth quarter, including the last four minutes of the game.

As San Antonio finished the game on a 16-3 run, Miami figuratively, if not literally, melted down without its star player, who had been leading them at every turn.

"I think it felt like a punch in the gut when you see your leader limping like that back to the bench," Spoelstra said afterwards.

Miami seemed ill equipped from a mental standpoint to stay in step with San Antonio with James on the bench. Not knowing if he would return, the Heat looked confused and out of sync, and the Spurs' lead continued to grow.

"Obviously, tonight we would've loved to have him in there to finish the game, but we've got to finish the game better," Dwyane Wade said of James' late game absence and his team's collapse.

But make no mistake; Green's shooting performance was as much a reason for San Antonio's game one victory as was any other factor. His marksmanship from deep undoubtedly takes Spurs fans back to the 2013 Finals when he set the record for most three-point shots made in a Finals series with 27. Thursday saw Green pick up where he had left off.

However, while Green's timeliness was the Spurs' saving grace in game one, can he be expected to replicate it again for game two? Much like the Heat was overly reliant on James to carry the team, Green, and the Spurs' overall success from behind the arc, may not be as reliable over the course of the series.

On the other hand, who is really ready to count anything out when it comes to San Antonio?