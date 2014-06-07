Danny Green Does It Again For The San Antonio Spurs

The situation was not looking good for the San Antonio Spurs.

The Western Conference champions were trailing the Miami Heat by seven points early in the fourth quarter of game one of the 2014 NBA Finals. The building itself was hot, as was the Heat. Miami had taken every blow the Spurs could dish out, and the defending champions were countering.

Then Danny Green made his first basket of the game, a three-point shot that cut Miami's lead to one. Soon after he made another shot from downtown that gave the Spurs a two point lead. Then came a breakaway, posterizing dunk.