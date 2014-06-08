San Antonio Spurs - Miami Heat Live Score of Game 2 NBA Finals 2014

LIVE OF GAME 3 | You can follow the Miami Heat - San Antonio Spurs game 3 live event here

The Miami Heat claim one game in San Antonio as they had back home to Miami for the next two games. Tonight was a vital win for LeBron James and the Heat. San Antonio played a good game but couldn't get the job done. Game 3 will be played in Miami on Tuesday at 9:00 PM Eastern.

4th Quarter (0:00) - Ginobili hits a three at the buzzer but the Heat claim victory tonight. 98-96.

4th Quarter (9.4) - Wade makes a two pointer that should seal the deal for Miami tonight.

4th Quarter (42.4) - Leonard fouls out as LeBron James takes it strong to the hoop. James hits one costless throws to take a 96-93 lead over the Spurs.

4th Quarter (59.0) - It doesn't take Bosh long to redeem himself. He hits a big three right there! Ginobili goes down and turns the ball over.

4th Quarter (1:49) - Bosh takes a questionable three-pointer and misses. That could be costly only being down by one.

4th Quarter (2:25) - The Heat have been attacking the paint almost every play. If they continue to do that they will win this game. Parker hits an open three. They need to play better defense.

4th Quarter (4:48) - This is a critical moment in the game right now. This is a question that the Spurs need to answer. How do they defend James?

4th Quarter (5:47) - LeBron hits another big three. That is 32 for James.

4th Quarter (6:43) - An offensive call on the Miami Heat. Tony Parker is hurt and he hasn't gotten up off the court yet. Looks like he was elbowed in the side.

4th Quarter (7:09) - Green makes an incredible three-pointer to put the Spurs up by two. Miami needs to go back to attacking the rim. They are settling for too many jumpers.

4th Quarter (9:22) - Lewis makes his third three-pointer of the game. He has been a great player down the stretch for Miami.

4th Quarter (12:00) - James starts the fourth quarter on the bench. Smart call by Spoelstra. Save him to finish the game.

3rd Quarter (0:00) - Parker ends the quarter with a brilliant floater to give the Spurs a 78-77 lead over the Heat.

3rd Quarter (1:05) - The bench is coming up huge for the Spurs! Mills hits a clutch three.

3rd Quarter (2:36) - Duncan is fouled and converts a three-point play. They haven't had enough of those tonight. Also, San Antonio hasn't really been attacking the paint much tonight.

3rd Quarter (3:20) - San Antonio needs to defend LeBron. He is on fire right now. A total of 27 points.

3rd Quarter (4:50) - It's been a slow third quarter, but each time has been able to make their shots and play defense when it counts. LeBron has hit four straight jumpers to give the Heat a 64-62 lead.

3rd Quarter (7:22) - Ginobili hasn't been a big factor tonight but he nails a shot. The Spurs are also doing a much better job of grabbing defensive rebounds.

3rd Quarter (8:47) - The referee give LeBron a technical foul. That gives San Antonio the lead back after Tim Duncan knocks down his shots.

3rd Quarter (10:27) - San Antonio comes out with no mercy. Beatufiul offensive ball movement.

Halftime - The Miami Heat are able to lead a comeback in the second quarter to tie the game up at halftime. The San Antonio Spurs continue to turn the ball over and struggle to box out like they did in Game 1. LeBron James leads the Heat with 13 points at the half and is putting on a spectacular performance. The game is tied 43-43.

2nd Quarter (0:00) - Both Parker and Duncan miss easy layups to end the first half.

2nd Quarter (2:14) - After a monster dunk by Chris Bosh, Dwayne Wade comes up limping. Not a good sign for Miami.

2nd Quarter (3:55) - Wade gets away with a flop. Wouldn't be shocked if he ends up being fined by the league for it.

2nd Quarter (5:26) - Things have taken a turn for the Spurs. Tim Duncan picks up a rare technical foul. He is a respectful guy usually. James takes the lead with a layup.

2nd Quarter (6:20) - Miami has stuck to attacking the paint even though they have missed a lot of stuff. Feels like the Heat want to beat the Spurs with their own gameplan.

2nd Quarter (8:11) - Some sloppy play by both teams here. Spurs turn the ball over three straight times.

2nd Quarter (10:36) - The Spurs continue to hit their shots. Miami needs to do a better job defensively. Contest the shots at least.

1st Quarter (0:00) - Heat pick up their sixth turnover to end the first quarter of Game 2. A great start for Gregg Popovich and the Spurs. Have to love the offensive mindset of the Heat. Shots will eventually fall.

1st Quarter (1:05) - A fantastic defensive possession by the Heat. Duncan was shut down.

1st Quarter (2:26) - Miami is lacking that defensive effort. Spurs are getting a lot of open shots. Strong start for both teams as the Spurs lead by seven.

1st Quarter (3:46) - Great offensive movement by the San Antonio Spurs. They really are making the Heat work on defense. Should be seeing some more bench players here in a minute or two.

1st Quarter (4:40) - James throws down a dunk in traffic. No cramps here tonight. At least that is for now.

1st Quarter (6:35) - The Heat go on a nice run to bring the game within two points. Getting to the bucket looks to be their number one priority.

1st Quarter (7:41) - San Antonio is off to yet again, another hot start. Miami is getting killed on defense though. Spurs lead 12-6.

1st Quarter (9:51) - The Spurs have picked up a few fouls here early in the game. Miami is in complete attack mode right now.

1st Quarter (11:23) - Danny Green was huge in the fourth quarter of Game 1 for the Spurs. He knocks down the first shot of the game.

1st Quarter (12:00) - The Heat win the tip. Things are off here in San Antonio!

7:54 PM - It is almost time for the tip. Miami has an important Game 2 on the line tonight as they take on the San Antonio Spurs.

6:30 PM - The Miami Heat are 5-0 in the Playoffs after losing Game 1. This should make for a thrilling game tonight between the San Antonio Spurs and Miami Heat. So many ins and outs to who can win and should win, but in the end it is all about who shows up to play.

6:30 PM - Teams who take a 2-0 lead in the series go on to win the Finals 90 percent of the time. With those odds being said, San Antonio is looking to take tonight's Game 2 in front of their home crowd.

6:30 PM - San Antonio is in position to go up two games tonight. Parker knows that it means nothing. "To win championships, you have to face adversity and come back from any situation, and they've proved that over the years. That's why it's our job to stay focused and we know it's just one game, and we know they're capable to come back and win at our place."

6:30 PM - James' cramps have occured before. With him playing most of the game each and every time, it would not be a shock if it happened again. "You can't think about what may happen in the third or fourth quarter. Live in the moment," James said. "And for me, whatever I can give my teammates if it happens again, hopefully I can make an impact while I'm on the floor and that's all that matters to me."

6:30 PM - Dwayne Wade was good in the first half of Game 1. Certainly after losing the first game, he understands that it isn't over yet. "Our focus is on how we can win ballgames and understand in the series it's the first one to four; not the first one to one, not the first one to two, not the first one to three. You win a series by being the first one to four. We understand the journey, we understand the path and what it takes to get there."

6:30 PM - Gregg Popovich did a fantastic job of subbing in players in Game 1. With a deep bench that has eight guys who can score, anything is possible. As for the Heat, well, they need to up their ante when it comes to the bench. The only player who contributed much was Ray Allen. Other than that, it was all about the starters.

6:30 PM - The AC has been fixed according the San Antonio Spurs' staff. All should be 'cool' for tonight's matchup.

6:30 PM - If there was two things to complain about the Spurs' performance on Thursday, it would have to be turnovers and rebounds. Yes, the Miami Heat did in fact out-rebound the lengthy Spurs team. Miami is coming into this game with heads held high. They will dominate the glass if need be. Therefore, the Spurs will need to crash the boards hard tonight and not let the Heat out-rebound them again.

6:30 PM - Danny Green was a big time player in Game 1 for the San Antonio Spurs. Green was on fire in the fourth quarter knocking down three huge shots to help secure the win. Read more about Danny Green's performance here.

6:30 PM - Here are highlights from Game 1 where temperatures rose to a warm 90 degrees. You can also read what happened in Game 1 right here on VAVEL USA.

6:30 PM - Tonight, the Miami Heat need to win this game. Mainly because it is on the road, and it is so important to win at least one in San Antonio. Going down two games heading back to Miami is not what coach Spoelstra has in mind. LeBron will have to carry the team tonight.

6:30 PM - The Spurs didn't play a perfect game on Thursday night. San Antonio struggled to prevent turnovers as they had 23 in Game 1. This will obviously be something that they want to avoid tonight. Especially if it is a close game.

6:30 PM - LeBron James has taken a lot of heat (had to throw in a pun) for sitting the last four minutes of Game 1 after he had suffered cramps. James has said that he has been sore, but he looked fine during warm-ups yesterday and will play in tonight's Game 2.

6:30 PM - Welcome to VAVEL's live score and inline of tonight's 2014 NBA Finals Game 2 between the San Antonio Spurs vs Miami Heat. Tip-off is scheduled for 8:00 PM Eastern.