Miami Heat vs San Antonio Spurs Live Score of NBA Finals 2014 Game 3

FINAL: Spurs win game 3 111-92 in Miami. They take homecourt advantage back from the Heat

4th 1:16: Aaron Baynes knocks down a long jumper for the Spurs

4th 2:30: The Spurs will take homecourt advantage back after losing it in game 2

4th 2:30: This will be the first game that the Heat have lost at home in the playoffs this year

4th 2:30: The Heat would have had a chance at this game if it wasnt for the Spurs' record breaking offense in the first half. The second half was back and forth between both teams.

4th 2:30: the game pretty much over now. The Spurs lead is 17 points

4th 3:19: Heat have brought the game within 15 points again

4th 4:31: Game is almost out of reach for the Heat now. They are making no attempt at stopping the Spurs

4th 5:27: This game has slowed to a crawl

4th 5:40: Dwayne Wade misses the wide open layup!

4th 6:21: Miami is in the bonus now

4th 6:56: Tony Parker drains the three!

4th 7:44: 12 point spurs lead. Leonard is going to the costless throw line

4th 9:00: neither team is hitting shots right now

4th 10:19: Travel called on LeBron James

4th 10:34: The Spurs are playing very sloppily right now. 11 point game

3rd 43.0: Spurs finally score after the Heat run

3rd 1:59: Norris Cole makes a driving layup to bring the Spurs lead to 7 points

3rd 2:38: The Wade floater brings the Spurs lead down to 9 points

3rd 3:40: Lead is stayeing steady at 15. This game could go either way in the 4th quarter

3rd 5:03: These two teams are trading blows now. The Spurs early lead is the only thing keeping them on top

3rd 5:03: Offensive foul on Mario Chalmers!

3rd 6:56: The Heat and Spurs seem to have switched roles in the second half of this game.

3rd 7:33: Spurs are doing a good job at keeping their lead at 15

3rd 8:21: Miami has cut the lead to 15 points. The Spurs offense is becoming less efficient now.

3rd 9:12: Another controversial foul called on the Spurs.

3rd 9:45: Offensive foul called on Danny Green. Controversial call. He has 4 fouls now

3rd 10:15: The Spurs are continuing their solid play. Not as energetic as they were in the first half, but they are getting the job done.

3rd 11:14: Chris Bosh drains a 3 pointer for the Heat!

3rd 11:47: Wade draws the foul on Danny Green with the and-one! thats Green's 3rd

HALFTIME: NBA Commisioner Adam Silver is in attendace to tonights game

HALFTIME: If the Spurs can keep up their offense, the game is sealed. No matter how hard the Heat play on offense, if they cant contain the Spurs offense then they will lose the game.

HALFTIME: Both teams seem to be playing their best, the problem is that the Spurs are exceptional at both offense and defense. Miami's offense is exceptional, but their defense is a major letdown

HALFTIME: This first half is officially the best shooting half in NBA history! Score: 71-50 Spurs lead

2nd 9.8: Chris Bosh with the Jam!

2nd 29.6: LeBron James became the 4th player to be in the top 10 in postseason points and assists tonight.

2nd 29.6: Boris Diaw drains a three pointer! Incredible!

2nd 1:06: Ray Allen misses a wide open three!

2nd 1:32: The Spurs are now responding to every shot that the Heat make. Heat crowd is now into the game, however.

2nd 1:49: Chris Anderson emphatically blocks Ginobili's shot!

2nd 2:45: Ray Allen for three! Spurs lead to 14 points!

2nd 3:00: Score update: 60-45 Spurs lead

2nd 3:56: Rashard Lewis hits a three in the corner! Spurs lead down to 15!

2nd 4:27: Wade with the and-one! What an incredible shot

2nd 5:02: The Heat need to start running plays for Ray Allen. Normally this wouldnt be efficient, but Ray Allen being the shooter that he is, the Heat can come back 3 at a time

2nd 5:02: The Heat need to start their comeback now

2nd 7:04: The crowd is now chanting "ref you suck"

2nd 7:25: The Spurs still need to focus on defense. They cant let Miami back into this game

2nd 7:43: Miami is not shooting badly at all, they are shooting 50% from the field, but this Spurs offense is INCREDIBLE

2nd 8:08: What makes this even more unbelievable is that the Spurs have only missed 2 shots in this game! They are shooting 90%

2nd 8:08: What happened to the Miami Heat tonight? They are buried under the piles of points layed on by the Spurs

2nd 8:08: Kawhi Leonard shoots and hits again! 18 for him tonight!

2nd 9:03: Danny Green for three! This is one of the best offensive showings in NBA history!

2nd 9:30: Danny Green with another steal leading to a layup! this is incredible!

2nd 9:52: Patty Mills with the three! Spurs are 16 for 18 for the game

2nd 10:00: Splitter with the finish! the Spurs lead 45-28

2nd 11:36: Norris Cole hits a three for the Heat to start the second quarter

2nd 12:00: And what an offensive showing from Leonard! This is the best offensive performance i have seen in the playoffs in years!

2nd 12:00: This is ridiculous. 41 points in the first quarter for the Spurs!

1st 0.0: Ginobili hits a three at the buzzer to end the 1st quarter! The Spurs are 13 for 15 from the floor! Score: 41-25 after 1 quarter!

1st 33.5: Kawhi Leonard with another 3! What is happening?!

1st 2:09: Ray Allen with the and-one!

1st 2:24: The Heat need to stop fouling. This is ridiculous. The Spurs are shooting costless throws every time they come own the floor

1st 3:20: Correction: Matt Bonner shooting his first costless throws of the playoffs

1st 3:20: Matt Bonner recieving his first costless throws of the finals

1st 3:39: LeBron James hits a three! he is on FIRE! he has 14 points in the quarter, and all of the heat's last 12 points

1st 4:05: score update: 26-17 Spurs lead!

1st 5:29: the Spurs offense is cooking right now! they need to keep it up.

1st 5:29: Leonard with another three! 13 for him!

1st 5:42: Miami already has 4 team fouls

1st 5:52: LeBron James with the Dunk and-one!

1st 6:00: what a start for Green! 6 points 2 assists and 2 steals

1st 7:00: the Heat seem to be losing their offensive confidence. they need to pick it up. Spurs lead 20-10

1st 7:22: Leonard nails a three pointer! he already has 10 points! this is exactly what the spurs needed early in this game

1st 7:54: Wade misses the first shot of the game

1st 8:00: Score update: 15-10 Spurs lead!

1st 8:48: Danny Green with another steal! leads to the Kawhi Leonard dunk!

1st 8:55: Leonard with the and-one!

1st 9:00: neither team has missed a shot yet.

1st 9:30: Spurs seem to be switching too much on defense. They need to stick with their man unless it is impossible

1st 10:12: Danny Green scores on the fast break!

1st 12:00: Duncan scores the first points of the game on a layup

9:11: the Spurs win the tip off!

9:03: Great national anthem performance by a 13 year old from Miami!

9:02: Shane Battier presents 19 year army veteran LaShawn Bennet with an award before the game

8:57: The arena is full in Miami now! The arena is loud and the game hasnt even started! we're in for an exciting game!

8:45: 15 minutes to the tip-off of game 3 of the 2014 NBA finals!

8:44: the game could get a little frisky between Parker and Chalmers this game. Chalmers claims that he didnt elbow Parker on purpose, while Parker calls it a "dirty play"

8:42: This game will be extremely fast-paced, especially if the Heat control the game. Should be one of the best games of the NBA playoffs so far.

8:34: The Spurs need to keep the ball moving on the offensive end tonight. Passing is the key to their offense

8:14: my picks for most important bench player: Ray Allen, and Boris Diaw

8:00: if the Spurs win tonight, their chances at winning the series rocket to 73%

8:00: Parker on the Mario Chalmers flagrant foul "it was a dirty play. thats all i have to say about it... i still should have made those two costless-throws"

8:00: Game starts in 1 hour! get ready for the tip-off

7:45: My picks for each teams player of the game: LeBron James and Tim Duncan

7:38: I like the way that Popovich seems focused on his teams' defense. They dont have to put extra effort into the offensive end, they'll score no matter what. They want to keep the crowd in Miami out of the game

7:36: Popovich: "Switching is part of the game plan" this comment implies that Popovich is confident in all of his front back court players can switch and defend on whichever player is needed.

7:33: "just look at them as individuals...their mental toughness." -Popovich on 35+ players

7:33: Gregg Popovich: "its not awhole lot different... you need to be executing what you want to do defensively and offensively... our defensive execution was awful."

7:28: This game is more important for the Spurs to win. The Spurs would rather finish this series early, and at home in front of their home crowd.

6:05: Expect the Heat fans to be riled up tonight! They were huge for the Heat last year

6:00: It will be interesting to see whether the Spurs older players will have a tough time on the road, in game 3

6:00: Most of the pre-game commentary will start around an hour before game time! remember to be tuned in!

6:00: Remember, tip-off is at 9:00 EST (6:00 PST)

6:00: Dwayne Wade was fined 5,000 dollars for flopping in game 2. This amount likely wont stop his from repeating the offense if he needs to

5:01: For LeBron James and the Heat, it will be a similar situation. If the Heat dont win a championship this year, James will most likely leave, and Wade will consider retirement after next season. Once Wade and James have made their decisions, Bosh will have to choose whether to stay or go as well. If the Heat lose this finals matchup, it could be the end of the "big three"

5:00: The Spurs have everything to gain from winning another title. It will coax Duncan to stay for at least another season, as well as giving the Spurs' young players an easy stay-or-go decision. It will add another level to the Spurs dynasty. Duncan will have won a championship in each of the last 3 decades, a feat that no NBA player has ever acheived.

4:59 The NBA finals is now guaranteed to go to at least 5 games, taking it to mid June. This series will be similar to last year, in respect to the amount of games played. The series is already guaranteed to go to 5 games, however it is extremely likely that it will take 7 games to decide the NBA champion.

4:58: Eric Spoelstra will have to take an offensive approach to the game. The Spurs have many efficient scorers, but the Heat offense can simply outplay them with their home crowd behind them. With the Heat crowd riled up, the Spurs have more room for error on the defensive end. LeBron James will need to have a 30+ point night. Wade will need 20, Bosh will need 20. Chalmers needs to get the ball moving on the offensive end, instead of scoring.

4:57: Popovich will likely take a defensive approach to game 3, and will attempt to take the Heat crowd out of the game. He will need all of his starters to have good scoring nights on the offensive end, so that their defense is at, or above their game 1 defense. The Heat's bench is a vulnerable point, where Popovich will likely start to focus on offense. In game 2, Boris Diaw had 5 assists, feeding the Spurs' offense. The Spurs' offense thrives when the ball is being moved around the court, especially when the Spurs' big men arent playing post-up basketball. Tim Duncan is an obvious exception to this. With the Heat's bench in the game, the Spurs bench should have an easy time scoring the ball.

4:56: With the series tied at 1 game a piece (Heat have home court advantage), the Spurs need to steal a game in Miami. The Spurs team can feed off of their home crowd. This shouldnt be too much of a problem for the experienced Spurs, however it is crucial that they do not return home with a 3-1 deficit.

4:55: Here are the game 2 highlights:

4:48: In game 2, the Heat stole homecourt advantage from the Spurs. Most of the game was close, however in the finaly minutes of the game, Kawhi Leonard fouled out, and the Heat closed the game on a run.

4:49: Here are 2014 NBA finals game 1 highlights:

4:47: In game 1, the Spurs prevailed at home, after an electrical system malfunction that resulted in courtside temperatures above 90 degrees. This caused LeBron James to cramp up with around 3 minutes left in the 4th quarter. He had to be carried off of the court and did not return to the game. Some NBA players have gone as far as to claim that the Spurs purposfully created the malfunction, as they had cooling fans in their locker rooms, but the Heat did not.

4:45: The Spurs had sufficient scoring from their starters, as usual. Ginobili poured in 19 points off of the bench, including a buzzer beating three at the end of the fourth quarter, that brought the game within 2 points. Boris Diaw played very well for the Spurs as well. He flirted with a triple-double for most of the second half of the game. His 5 assists helped the Spurs' offense function smoothly.

4:36: The San Antonio Spurs took game 1 at home, and the Miami Heat stole game 2 and homecourt advantage on Sunday in a close game. Chris Bosh sealed the game with a drive past Tim Duncan and a dish to Wade for a game-sealing layup.

4:30: The Miami Heat are set to take on the San Antonio Spurs in game 3 of the 2014 NBA final in Miami, Florida. Keep tuned in for the LIVE score and results from VAVEL USA