Spurs Take Game 3 Of The NBA Finals, Lead Series 2-1

Game 3 of the NBA Finals is now in the books and the Spurs claimed a 111-92 victory over the Heat. This game meant a lot to both teams, especially when the team who wins Game 3 goes on to win the series 82% of the time. That stat was most likely in most, if not all of the players heads going in to this game. The Spurs just showed that they wanted this win more than the Heat and the final score proved it.

Miami Heat:

Let's start with none other than LeBron James who co-led the Heat in scoring with 22 points, 5 rebounds, 7 assists and 5 steals. On a sour note though LeBron led all players in turnovers in this game with seven. Miami as a whole had 20 turnovers compared to the Spurs who only had 12. Another star for the Heat was the other co-leader in scoring for the Heat, Dwayne Wade, who also had 22 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals. To knock on him, he had 5 turnovers which was second among all players only behind his fellow teammate LeBron. The story in this one was that the Heat were outscored, outrebounded and simply outplayed.

San Antonio Spurs:

Lets start with the games leading scorer and the star of this game Kawhi Lenoard with a career high 29 points, 2 assists, 2 rebounds and 2 blocks. He also only had one turnover in tonight's game. Leonard had a outstanding game, as proved his defensive skills against Lebron James who committed seven turnovers. He came to play in this one and he did everything in his power to get his team the win and the lead in the series. Another star was the veteran Tony Parker who ended the game with a modest 15 points and 4 assists along with one turnover. Parker also made the best of his opportunities at the costless throw line tonight going 6-6 at the line.

Game 4 will be played on Thursday at 9:00 PM Eastern.