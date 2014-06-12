The Decline Of Dwyane Wade: Is He Done?
Steve Mitchell / USA TODAY Sports

For years Dwyane Wade has been a force at the shooting guard position. Since Wade’s 2008-2009 season high averaging 30 points, 7 assists, and 5 rebounds, Wade’s numbers have declined every year. This past regular season, playing only 54 games, Wade averaged 19 points, 4 assists, and 4 rebounds. Rightfully so, there are multiple questions needing to be asked. Are we looking at a severe decline of Dwyane Wade? Can he ever get back close to where he was just 2 years ago? Or are we seeing the end of Dwyane Wade?

As a reminder of how explosive Wade was: