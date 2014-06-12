The Decline Of Dwyane Wade: Is He Done?

For years Dwyane Wade has been a force at the shooting guard position. Since Wade’s 2008-2009 season high averaging 30 points, 7 assists, and 5 rebounds, Wade’s numbers have declined every year. This past regular season, playing only 54 games, Wade averaged 19 points, 4 assists, and 4 rebounds. Rightfully so, there are multiple questions needing to be asked. Are we looking at a severe decline of Dwyane Wade? Can he ever get back close to where he was just 2 years ago? Or are we seeing the end of Dwyane Wade?

As a reminder of how explosive Wade was:

To the first question, the numbers show Wade on a severe decline. This season’s statistics can be taken however you want to take them due to his limited games, but his playoff numbers resemble the same decline. Erik Spoelstra limited Wade all season in order to get him healthy and ready to go for the playoffs and so far it has rarely panned out well. In the 2009-2010 season, Wade’s statistically best playoffs, he averaged 33 points, 6.8 assists, and 5.6 rebounds per game. The following years after that, Wade’s points went in order: 24 ppg (2011), 22 ppg (2012) 15 ppg (2013), and 18 ppg (2014). Now, a drop-off in points makes sense because of Lebron and Bosh joining forces in Miami. But, less than 20 points per game in the playoffs for 2 years in a row now is a hint. Wade has bounced back before, most notably in the 2012 Eastern Conference Finals.

Wade’s knee concerns have haunted him since college when he had his meniscus removed. Just this past season, Wade struggled with sore knees, back spasms, and hamstring issues. The notion that Wade can just snap out of it like he did years ago may be over. Another issue is if he has to miss even more games next season because of multiple reasons like sore knees, the longevity of the Miami Heat’s 4 straight finals appearances, or another injury, Wade could possibly decline more.

Only time will tell if we have seen the end of an explosive, powerful Dwyane Wade. It’s a real shame this topic is even brought up, because of how respected and liked Wade is as a player. Dwyane Wade has proven before that he hasn’t lost it and can very well do it again as the 2014 NBA Finals could have four games remaining.