Miami Heat vs San Antonio Spurs Live Score of Game 4 NBA Finals 2014

4th 1:20: These last two games have been an embarassment for the Heat. They lost both games on their homecourt in the NBA finals.

4th 2:00: This will also be the first time since 2012 that the Heat have lost 2 consecutive playoff games. This could very well be he last time that the big three plays together on the Heat home court.

4th 2:43: New prediction (original was spurs in 6) Spurs in 5

4th 2:43: The Spurs will take a 3-1 series lead against Miami tonight. No team has ever come back from a 3-1 deficit in the NBA finals.

4th 3:22: Wade and James are done for the night. For some reason Tim Duncan is still on the floor.

4th 3:38: This game is now out of reach for the Heat. They are down by 22 points, with the fans headed for the exits

4th 5:22: Thats what makes this Spurs team special. Their big men can pass the ball extremely well.

4th 5:22: Boris Diaw is 1 rebound, 1 assist, and 2 points away from a triple-double

4th 6:06: Kawhi Leonard scores his 20th point of the game. He has been rock solid for the Spurs in these last 2 games.

4th 7:22: The crowd is desperately willing the Heat to go on a run right now

4th 8:00: The Spurs are in complete control of this game. I dont see Miami coming back

4th 8:32: Patty Mills draws the offensive foul from Mario Chalmers!

4th 8:56: Patty Mills with another three! what an incredible showing from him tonight!

4th 9:14: The Spurs are now wasting their offensive possetions. 7-0 run by Miami. Spurs still have a comfortable lead

4th 9:32: The Heat will need a big run to win this game, but it isnt impossible yet.

4th 9:45: Spurs with a turnover. They need to take command right now.

4th 10:21: The Heat are starting to play with an energy! Udonis Haslem has ignited their energy

4th 11:02: Dwayne Wade for three! the Heat are getting back on track

3rd 9.5: Kawhi Leonard tried to stuff it emphatically over Chris Anderson. He was fouled on the play

3rd 1:05: LeBron with the three for the Heat

3rd 1:47: Technical foul on Chris Anderson

3rd 1:52: Heat with another sloppy offensive play. I'm starting to wonder if theyre even playing an offensive set now

3rd 3:03: Kawhi Leonard with the acrobatic layup!

3rd 3:53: Miami needs to stop their isolation offense

3rd 3:53: Tim Duncan is now #1 on the all time playoff minutes played list.

3rd 3:53: Kawhi Leonard for 3!

3rd 4:15: Spurs lead back to 21

3rd 4:41: Dwayne Wade just threw up a TERRIBLE shot

3rd 5:31: Kawhi Leonard has picked up his third foul of the game

3rd 7:33: Heat's defense is still not playing very well. Spurs are giving up alot of open shots on the other end. Heat are bringing the game within reach now

3rd 8:38: Heat are slowly chiping into the lead now

3rd 9:45: The Heat need to develop a sense of urgency. Their main task is to come wthin 10 points this quarter

3rd 10:55: James jams on the fast break!

3rd 12:00: 3rd quarter is underway

HALFTIME: The Heat are having a complete breakdown in this game ( as are their fans). Unless a comeback is made in the second half of the game, and the Heat take the game, the fans should get their money back.

HALFTIME: The big three has to pick up their play for the Heat. This is absolutely ridiculous. Spoelstra either has to get the big three going, or draw up plays for Ray Allen

HALFTIME: The Spurs have come out of the first half with a 19 point lead! Now they need to think about keeping their momentum going into the second half. They are shooting 56% from the field

2nd 11.1: James knocks down a three at the end of the shot clock!

2nd 1:24: Kawhi Leonard throws down the putback Jam over multiple Heat players! The Heat fans are booing!

2nd 1:36: Spurs lead is 20 points!

2nd 1:36: Patty mills with the three!

2nd 1:48: Duncan with the block on Bosh!

2nd 1:48: Kawhi Leonard blocks LeBron James from behind!

2nd 3:00: Tony Dougas is in the game for the Heat. They're hoping that he can provide a defensive spark off of the bench for them. The Heat acquired Douglas in January from Golden State.

2nd 3:41: The Heat crowd is now completely out of the game. The Spurs have placed their runs perfectly throughout this game.

2nd 4:45: Another turnover for the Heat. They have 6 now

2nd 5:27: Ginobili for three! Heat call timeout

2nd 6:07: Kawhi Leonard with the incredible drive and finish!

2nd 6:27: Ray Allen with another three! Popovich calls timeout

2nd 7:48: Ray Allen for three! The Heat need to get him going

2nd 9:10: Dwayne Wade blocked by Leonard!

2nd 9:25: LeBron James re-entering the game for the Heat

2nd 9:47: Tiago Splitter commits the shooting foul on Chris Andersen. He is not playing the game that the Spurs wanmt him to be playing

2nd 10:44: Danny Green for three!

2nd 11:12: The Heat with yet another turnover. They need to stop them now, before the game becomes out of reach

2nd 12:00: "i think our defense is much better than it was lsat game." -Popovich on the Spurs' defense

1st 0.0: Spurs are shooting 56% on the quarter. The Heat have to pick up their defense if they want to win this game. The Spurs are scoring with ease. They have to do the same, however, because the Heat are also scoring at a respectable clip

1st 18.6: LeBron turnover leading to Patty Mills layup on the fast break

1st 1:00: The Spurs seem to be scoring with ease. Also, they dont seem to hbe putting much effort into the game. This could be a big mistake

1st 1:16: Anderson blocked by Kawhi Leonard!

1st 1:25: Mills for three!

1st 1:41: The Heat need to pick up their defense.

1st 2:52: Offensive foul called on Kawhi Leonard

1st 3:26: LeBron James for three!

1st 3:46: James is back on the floor, not sure what happened. Most likely forgot something in the locker room

1st 4:32: Tony Parker nails a tough jumper at the end of the shot clock

1st 5:00: LeBron James has left the game and is in the Heat locker room. No physical problems noticable (he ran back to the locker room)

1st 5:10: The Heat are gaining momentum now. This is exactly what the Spurs didnt want early in this game.

1st 6:00: Dwayne Wade ends the scoring drought for the Heat with a layup

1st 6:52: Danny Green for three again! Eric Spoelstra calls timeout

1st 7:54: Spurs out to an early 10-4 lead

1st 8:22: Danny Green for three!

1st 9:02: Diaw makes 2nd costlessthrow

1st 9:02: Diaw misses 1st costlessthrow

1st 9:02: First shooting foul of the game called on Mario chalmers. Diaw shooting the costless throws

1st 9:53: Duncan makes the first points of the game for the Spurs on a layup

1st 10:31: Chris Bosh has picked up an early foul in this game

1st 11:04: Chris Bosh scores the first points of the game with a layup for Miami

1st 11:37: The Heat start the game with a turnover. not a good start

1st 12:00: the Heat win the tip

Game 4 of the NBA Finals is underway!

9:03: Once again, amazing National Anthem performance by Julia Dale

8:54: There are "lets go Heat" chants in the crowd before the game has even started! We are in for a rowdy game

8:50: "guys were too close on their man.. we want to see less turnovers' -Dwayne Wade on last game's problems. It looks like they are oing to let the Spurs take outside shots in this game, and guard the paint

8:44: It's a white-out tonight in Miami

8:43: "you cant just key in on one or two or three guys.. they're all active... you have to play throughout the whoe possetion."- LeBron on San Antonio

8:40: 20 minutes until tip-off!

8:33: Some of these Heat fans are CRAZY!

8:30: Gregg Popovich to Tony Parker after game 3: "great leadership" Popovich said much more, but just those two words embody Tony Parker's role in that game. He was a leader for the Spurs, setting up his teammates, and scoring himself.

8:29: My prediction for the game: 100-97 Spurs win. I think that the Spurs have momentum that will be hard for the Heat to stop at this point. The Heat will play well, but the Spurs defense will help them late in the game.

8:00: I think that Chris "Birdman" Anderson will be huge in this game. If Birdman can shut down Duncan, then the Spurs will have to rely on their perimeter players. Their permiter player are excellent, however locking down the inside is taking away the Spurs' second option (and emergency option)

7:58: Miami has 13 straight wins following a loss in the playoffs (they lost last game). That streak could be broken tonight against the scorching hot Spurs.

7:57: The Heat need to get off to a quick start in this game, as well as cutting down on their turnovers in this game. If they play a neat game, it will be much closer than game 3.

7:56: Reminder: tip-off is in 1 hour.

7:48: other sporting news: The USA has been warned to be ready if Qutar is found guilty of rigging/bribing the voters for the 2022 world cup

7:48: Other sporting news: Brazil defeated Croatia 3-1 in the first game of the 2014 world cup

7:40: This game will be the life or death of the Heat. If the Spurs win, i predict that they take game 5, and the series at home. If the Heat win, the series could go either way.

6:53: My player of the game picks: LeBron James and Kawhi Leonard. Leonard will likely try and continue his incredible play, and he will be one of the fresher players for the Spurs. LeBron will have to lead his team in an effort to stop the Spurs from taking a 3-1 series lead going to San Antonio

6:48: LeBron James will also have to make a statement for himselft tonight. If the Heat lose both home games, it will be an embarrasment that will likely blemish his legacy forever.

6:40: Tonights game will be broadcast on ABC. Official start time is 9:00 EST, but the game likely wont start until after 9:10

6:40: If the Spurs win tonight, it will be extremely difficult for the Heat to make a comeback

6:35: Miami needs to make a statement tonight, and show the Spurs that they are capable of extending this series. If they don't win, they will be down 3-1 going to San Antonio, which is the worst possible scenario for them.

6:33: Reminder: Tip-off Miami Heat - San Antonio Spurs will be at 9:00 EST (6:00 PST)

6:31: Most of the pre-game commentary will start around an hour before game time! remember to be tuned in!

6:30: And recommend also take a look at VAVEL's Vahan Shakhpazyan on Kawhi Leonards performance in game 3

6:30 Before the game starts, here's an interesting article from VAVEL about the decline of Dwayne Wade

6:28: It will be interesting to see where the Spurs' energy levels are at after 3 games. They are an old team, but Danny Green and Kawhi Leonard should be ready to go if the ther players aren't.

6:26: Other NBA news: Kevin Love has expressed interest in a trade to New York, stating that "anyone would want to go there. It's an interesting place"

6:10: Breaking: First game of the 2014 World Cup between Croatia and Brazil is tied 1-1 at the half. Neymar with the goal for Brazil and Marcelo with the own goal (giving Croatia their goal)

6:09: For LeBron James and the Heat, it will be a similar situation. If the Heat dont win a championship this year, James will most likely leave, and Wade will consider retirement after next season. Once Wade and James have made their decisions, Bosh will have to choose whether to stay or go as well. If the Heat lose this finals matchup, it could be the end of the "big three".

6:07: The Spurs have everything to gain from winning another title. It will coax Duncan to stay for at least another season, as well as giving the Spurs' young players an easy stay-or-go decision. It will add another level to the Spurs dynasty. Duncan will have won a championship in each of the last 3 decades, a feat that no NBA player has ever acheived.

6:05: The NBA finals is guaranteed to go to at least 5 games, taking it to mid June. This series will be similar to last year, in respect to the amount of games played. The series is already guaranteed to go to 5 games, however it is extremely likely that it will take 7 games to decide the NBA champion.

6:05: Here are the highlights from Heat - Spurs game 3:

6:05: Here are the highlights from Spurs - Miami Hear game 2:

6:05: Here are the highlights from San Antonio Spurs - Miami game 1:

6:03: Popovich started the game with a defensive effort last game. This payed off for the Spurs, with the early steals, which sparked the offense.

6:00: What Miami needs to do: Stop Spurs momentum, each of the big 3 with 20+ points, Mario Chalmers 10 assists, Norris Cole 10 points off of the bench. It would be nice if Rashard Lewis could score the three ball like he did in the 4th quarter of game 3.

5:58: My key to the game for Miami, is to stop Danny Green and Kawhi Leonard. Green was the source of the fast start for the Spurs, with 2 early steals and a few 3 pointers. This momentum then transferred to Kawhi Leonard, who had the best playoff game of his career. Miami needs to stop the Spurs two young, dynamic players.

5:50: For that reason, my key to this game for the Spurs is to keep momentum. If the Spurs can have a decent first half of the game, and carry it to the second half, they can win the game easily.

5:45: After the Spurs quick start to the game, their shooting slowed down completely in the second half, allowing Miami to cut the lead to single digits.

5:40: Popovich made a slight change to his lineup in game 3, starting Boris Diaw over Tiago Splitter. Diaw played extremely well in game 2, however this looked to be a stratagetic move rather than a reward for his play.

5:30: In Game 3, the Spurs set an NBA all-time record, shooting 92% in the first half of the game. They scored 41 points in the first quarter compared to Miami's 25.

4:36: The San Antonio Spurs took game 1 at home, and the Miami Heat stole game 2 and homecourt advantage on Sunday in a close game. The Spurs responded by taking game 3 in Miami (and homecourt advantage).

4:30: The Miami Heat are set to take on the San Antonio Spurs in game 4 of the 2014 NBA final in Miami, Florida. Keep tuned in for the LIVE score and results from VAVEL USA