Foreign Or Domestic? The NBA's International Flavor Is Paying Dividends

Back in the early 1990s, when international players began making their way across various ponds to join NBA rosters, their arrival was often met with criticism and even disdain.

They were called "soft" and "weak" by the bigger more physical players of the era. To be sure, here is a snapshot of what the NBA looked like: The Detroit Pistons, Chicago Bulls, and later the New York Knicks were engrossed in knock down drag out playoff battles. The league was filled with bruisers like Charles Oakley, Bill Laimbeer, and Charles Barkley, which led to the likes of Shaquille O'Neal and, to a certain extent, Dwight Howard. All of these players were featured in a time of isolation offenses and overly punishing defenses.

The foreign player did not fit in, neither physically nor from a skills standpoint with the American style of play. This was evidenced by the results of the 1992 Summer Olympics, where the "Dream Team" ran roughshod over the world's best. Remember Michael Jordan and Barkley embarrassing a Croatian team led by the late Drazen Petrovic?

International players just could not match the skill and athleticism exhibited by the top Americans.

However, the gap closed rather quickly. The 2000 Olympics saw the Lithuanian team come within a missed three-point shot of knocking off USA Basketball in the semifinals. Later, in both the 2002 FIBA World Championships and the 2004 Summer Olympics, the United States teams fell short to international clubs, their athleticism now no match for the crisp passing and fluid offenses that left the Yanks out of contention in both competitions.

No longer could USA simply send any 12 guys to dominate its international foes. The game had changed. Even as international players were criticized for only being able to pass and shoot, the NBA game was evolving from that of one-on-one isolations to - could it be true? - a European style centered around ball movement and unselfish play. Passing and shooting, it turned out, were not only necessary skills, but also coveted.

The NBA became a showcase for international stars like Dirk Nowitski (Germany), Tony Parker (France), and Manu Ginobili (Argentina), all three of whom have championship rings. The league was also taken by storm by players such as Goran Dragic (Slovenia), Ricky Rubio and Rudy Fernandez (both from Spain), and Luol Deng (Sudan) to name just a few. Nearly every NBA roster featured at least one player born outside of the United States.

In an ironic changing of the tides, it became clear that league teams were at a disadvantage by not having slick-passing, knock-down-shooting international sensations on their respective rosters. In fact, opening night rosters of the 2013-14 NBA season had a record 92 players from 39 foreign lands, up from 85 and 36 the previous year.

A look at the current San Antonio Spurs roster reveals how vital international players are to the new brand of NBA basketball. Alongside Parker, the Spurs start Tiago Splitter (Brazil) and bring Boris Diaw (France), Marco Belinelli (Italy), Patty Mills (Australia), and Ginobili off the bench. Aron Baynes, the little-used center, is from Australia, and back-up guard Cory Joseph hails from Canada. Even Tim Duncan was born outside the United States, in the Virgin Islands. More importantly, each player on the San Antonio roster embodies the ideal of true team basketball. As such the Spurs are one game away from their fifth world championship.

Even the Miami Heat underwent an extensive offensive overhaul after bowing out in the 2011 NBA Finals to Nowitski's Dallas Mavericks. Under the direction of coach Erik Spoelstra, out went the grass-killing isolation game and in came a small-ball motion offense that allowed LeBron James, still the best player in the world, to move freely on the offensive end of the floor.

Miami does not feature an international player per say, but its current roster is full of players who match the international style. Chris Bosh and Rashard Lewis are both 6-11 floor-spacing three-point specialists (add the 6-8 Shane Battier to that group), while both James and Dwyane Wade are slashers seemingly straight out of the Euro-Leagues. Add in the dirty-Birdman Chris Andersen and you have a roster built much like the new (old) European style that used to be the brunt of American basketball jokes (Bosh is the new Toni Kukoc).

But why the shift? First of all, programs in Europe are not held to the same rules and constraints as high schools and AAU and collegiate programs in the United States. Players overseas are developed from a very young age to fit the international style of play and enter NBA drafts with greater international experience, and thus more potential, than their American counterparts. While the European system is not perfect, or even ethical, it seems to be a step above AAU programs in the United States.

Much of the change can also be traced back to the 1994 NBA Finals that pitted the New York Knicks against the Houston Rockets. In that series, a seven-game thriller won by Houston, neither team was allowed to score more than 93 points in any single game. While each game was hotly contested and had intense finishes, it turned out that fans really did not enjoy looking defensive wars of attrition. Had it not been for Jordan’s ineptitude at baseball and the ball-sharing Utah Jazz, many folks perhaps would have been turned off of NBA basketball forever.

After Jordan bid the NBA adieu (his Wizards comeback does not count), two very important events took place. First, the Spurs drafted Duncan out of Wake Forest. Duncan & Co. then proceeded to win four NBA championships between 1999 and 2007 with its previously detailed internationally flavored rosters and unselfish team ball concept.

Secondly, then Phoenix Suns owner Jerry Colangelo decided he'd had enough of looking the ground and pound isolation style of basketball that had become so prevalent.

"Evolution in reverse," Colangelo said in summing up basketball in the 90s, compared to the "Showtime" Los Angeles Lakers and the Boston Celtics of the 80s.

With the blessing of commissioner David Stern, he formed a committee to look at rule and policy changes that would literally open up the game. Gone were stiff hand checks and the overly physical play fans came to know with the Detroit Pistons "Bad Boys" and the Heat-Knicks battles of the late 90s. The changes encouraged faster-paced offenses, more cutting and passing, and ultimately games that have become, for the most part, more fun to look.

Colangelo's own Suns (he sold the team in 2004 to take over as CEO of USA Basketball), benefitted greatly from the new style, with Steve Nash dishing to Channing Frye, Amare Stoudemire, and Diaw. Although the Suns never reached the Finals, their high-octane attack brought people back to games in droves.

Still for every San Antonio and Miami, there still seems to be a dozen New York Knicks with a glue player like Carmelo Anthony - glue, as in the ball sticks to him whenever he touches it. Even the Oklahoma City Thunder fell under harsh criticism during this year's playoffs for not moving the ball enough with superstars Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook. Under the direction of coach Scott Brooks, look for OKC, and many, many others, to install a style similar to the Spurs in preparation for next year.

Easier said than done, for sure, but much like the NFL did with the spread offense, NBA executives will now be scouring the earth for the next Parker or Dragic, while possibly eschewing the likes of a ball-sticking Anthony.

While drafting international players is about as reliable as finding an honest politician (Parker was the 28th pick while Serbian Darko Milicic went 2nd overall, for example), NBA teams will do anything and everything to find an edge. Indeed, the upcoming NBA Draft will feature several international prospects, highlighted by Dante Exum, an exciting point guard out of Australia, and Croatian Dario Saric, a multi-talented 6-10 forward. Several other foreigners could also go in the first or second rounds.

But who will coach them?

The continued influx of international talent, along with the shift in playing style, will warrant coaches who are more open to a new way of teaching the game. First, coaches must concede control on the court to their players. Trust is an absolute necessity. Proof positive: Phil Jackson and Gregg Popovich, two coaches notorious for release of responsibility, have nearly three hands worth of championship rings.

Secondly, the new batch of coaches (and media "experts") must give up the notion that all championship contenders mirror the Rockets of the 90s, for example, with their positional players that never diverged from the basketball norm. Teams can indeed win titles without a dominant center (Chicago Bulls) or a true, classic point guard (Miami Heat).

However, the Pops and Phils of the coaching ranks have disappeared. So who will it be?

Enter David Blatt. Last week, Blatt, an Israeli citizen who played collegiately at Princeton (can you say ball movement?) left his post as head coach of European power Maccabi Tel Aviv to pursue an NBA coaching position. Sources say he will land with either the Cleveland Cavaliers as head coach or with the Golden State Warriors as a top assistant under their new coach, Steve Kerr. Wherever Blatt ends up, he will undoubtedly plant himself directly in the middle of this basketball revolution for years to come.

No matter how this all plays out, NBA fans are the direct benefactors. They will continue to tune in to games and see high-flying dunks, dagger three-point shots, and, most importantly, competitive contests on a nightly basis. It is the wave of the present carrying basketball into its future.

And to think we accused international players as being as soft as soccer players. And we wrote the Spurs off as boring. Now who is having the last laugh?