Foreign Or Domestic? The NBA's International Flavor Is Paying Dividends
Darren Abate - AP Photo

Back in the early 1990s, when international players began making their way across various ponds to join NBA rosters, their arrival was often met with criticism and even disdain.

They were called "soft" and "weak" by the bigger more physical players of the era. To be sure, here is a snapshot of what the NBA looked like: The Detroit Pistons, Chicago Bulls, and later the New York Knicks were engrossed in knock down drag out playoff battles. The league was filled with bruisers like Charles Oakley, Bill Laimbeer, and Charles Barkley, which led to the likes of Shaquille O'Neal and, to a certain extent, Dwight Howard. All of these players were featured in a time of isolation offenses and overly punishing defenses.

The foreign player did not fit in, neither physically nor from a skills standpoint with the American style of play. This was evidenced by the results of the 1992 Summer Olympics, where the "Dream Team" ran roughshod over the world's best. Remember Michael Jordan and Barkley embarrassing a Croatian team led by the late Drazen Petrovic?