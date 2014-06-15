Heat - Spurs Live Score of Game 5 NBA Finals 2014

11.08 PM That's it from our live coverage from the AT&T Center!!! The San Antonio Spurs have been crowned as the new NBA champions after a 4-1 series win over the Miami Heat and Kawhi Leonard has been crowded as the NBA Finals MVP. Keep following VAVEL for the latest news and coverage of the NBA!!

11.07 PM Ginobili: "Everybody talks about The Big Three but this wasn't about Tony or Tim or myself. It was about Kawhi Leonard or Boris Diaw because we are a team. We played at a really high level throughout the series."

11.06 PM Manu Ginobili: "I feel stronger mentally and physically and this year's team was much better than last year's one. We knew we had the opportunity today and we weren't going to let it get away."

11.05 PM Tony Parker: "We needed to get revenge after what happened last year but this year's title is for the fans. I feel blessed for playing with Tim [Duncan] and Manu [Ginobili] as well as playing for Coach Pop"

11.03 PM Tim Duncan says that everything has changed when compared to when he won his first title as a 22-year-old player in the 1998-99 season. Duncan became the only player in NBA history to start in three championship teams in three different decades.

11.02 PM Kawhi Leonard becomes the younger player to be named MVP of the NBA Finals. He's 21 years old.

11.01 PM Leonard: "I'm very excited and I have a great team behind me. We were very aggresive tonight and we had our prize."

11.00 PM Kawhi Leonard has been officially crowded as the 2014 NBA Finals' Most Valuable Player!!!!

10.59 PM Holt: "We have the greatest fans and we're in a great city in the greatest country in the world"

10.59 PM Holt thanks Gregg Popovich, General Manager RC Buford and the fans for the title.

10.58 PM CEO Peter Holt lifts the trophy as the Spurs are officially crowned as the new NBA Champions!!!

10.57 PM "I would like to thank the Miami Heat organization. They've been in the Finals for four straight years and they need to held their heads high after today's loss"

10.56 PM Adam Silver is speaking to the crowd and he congratulates the team.

Full Time Comment: The atmosphere is completely crazy and there are several important people celebrating with the team such as David Robinson, who was with the team in the first title back in 1999. The San Antonio Spurs are the new NBA champions after a 104-87 win that gave them a 4-1 win in the 2014 NBA Finals against the Miami Heat!!!

Full Time Comment: As for the Miami Heat, LeBron James had a very good game but the rest of the team was simply not up to the challenge. Miami got off to a scoring rampage in the first quarter but they were unable to continue with that performance as the game advanced and ended up being outplayed by San Antonio.

Full Time Comment: After a slow start, the San Antonio Spurs managed to recover and got the lead in half time only to cruise their way to the NBA title in the second half! Manu Ginobili, Tim Duncan, Kawhi Leonard and Patty Mills all played a prominent role tonight while guys like Tony Parker and Boris Diaw managed to make an impact throughout the series.

4th - 00.00 The game is over and the San Antonio Spurs are the new NBA champions!!!!

4th - 25 sec Aaron Baynes scores a mid-range jumper and later, Toney Douglas scores a three-pointer.

4th - 1.00 The Heat continue to be quite inaccurate with their shots in the final minutes. The Spurs are simply trying to let the clock end.

4th - 1.39 Marco Belinelli drives into the rim and passes to Aaron Baynes receives a hard foul. He makes both shots from the charity stripe.

4th - 1.53 Jeff Ayres commits a foul over Michael Beasley and he goes to the line once again, making both shots.

4th - 2.10 Manu Ginobili makes way off the court as well and the crowd goes wild while Tony Parker makes two costless throws.

4th - 2.11 Chalmers makes one of two costless throws. In the meantime, Tim Duncan leaves the game under a standing ovation at the AT&T Center!!!

4th - 2.12 Mario Chalmers trips and there's a foul call. There's a TV timeout held as the Spurs are getting closer and closer to their fifth NBA title!

4th - 2.40 Parker misses his first shot after seven straight buckets and on the other end, Beasley fails to convert another shot.

4th - 3.17 Ray Allen goes to the line. He makes both shots and now San Antonio leads 98-80.

4th - 3.40 Marco Belinelli converts a good shot from inside the paint right after Beasley made another shot.

4th - 4.07 Michael Beasley gets under the rim with an up-and-under move and scores while Parker makes yet another shot. Seven straight shots made by Parker.

4th - 4.53 Parker with another shot!! Sixth straight shots made by the Frenchman who continues to increase San Antonio's advantage.

4th - 5.32 Chris Bosh misses an open alley-oop and on the other end, Tony Parker makes his fifth straight bucket to get to 10 points tonight.

4th - 6.15 Duncan fails to convert inside the paint against Beasley and in the other hand, Boris Diaw commits a foul against Dwayne Wade.

4th - 6.30 After a series of missed shots on both teams, Gregg Popovich calls for a timeout. He's looking to get things right as he doesn't want to repeat last year's mistakes.

4th - 7.00 Tony Parker makes another layup!! James misses on the other end.

4th . 7.20 LeBron James with another layup and now he has 31 points, 10 rebounds and five assists.

4th - 7.55 Boris Diaw with another three-pointer!! On the other end, Dwayne Wade makes one from beyond the arc.

4th - 8.20 Tim Duncan with a huge block on Mario Chalmers!!! The ball goes off and on the next play, Beasley dunks the ball after a missed three.

4th - 8.46 Ginobili attacks the rim but fails to convert a tough layup with Chris Andersen near him!

4th - 9.05 Beasley fails to inbound the ball and the Spurs recover the ball on Miami's end!!! The Heat appear to be unfocused in the final minutes.

4th - 9.05 Tony Parker with a mid-range jumper from the elbow! San Antonio increases their lead to 18 points and Erik Spoelstra calls for a timeout.

4th - 9.25 Tim Duncan with the and-one! Beasley fouls Duncan but Timmy D converts the shot and heads to the charity stripe but misses the extra point.

4th - 9.59 LeBron with the throw down dunk!!! Barely had opposition as James goes up with the two-handed jam.

4th - 10.14 Kawhi Leonard goes to the costless throw line after receiving a foul. Leonard scores both and Miami are now trailing by 16 points.

4th - 10.30 Mario Chalmers with another and-one!!! The PG converts the layup and Kawhi Leonard commits his fifth foul in the process. Chalmers also scores the FT attempt.

4th - 10.55 Beasley fails to convert the costless throw attempt and San Antonio leads 77-60.

4th - 10.56 Michael Beasley with a layup and a foul! Tim Duncan commits the foul and Beasley goes to the line.

4th - 11.35 Chris Bosh fails to take a shot and the Heat commit a shot clock violation. Not the best way to start the final quarter...

4th - 12.00 The Heat inbound the ball and the final quarter starts!!

3rd - 00.00 The third quarter is over and the San Antonio Spurs have a 19-point lead over the Miami Heat heading into the final quarter!!

3rd - 1.5 sec LeBron James draws a foul off Patty Mills and goes to the charity stripe, scoring both shots.

3rd - 15 sec Tony Parker finally breaks the slump! The french makes his first shot tonight to increase San Antonio's lead to 21 points.

3rd - 1.00 Tim Duncan hits a shot inside the paint and on the other end, LeBron makes a three-pointer, only his second FG this quarter. San Antonio has a 75-56 lead.

3rd - 1.40 Patty Mills drains another three-pointer!! San Antonio has a 20-point advantage as we are nearing the end of the third quarter!!

3rd - 1.59 Mario Chalmers goes to the line and scores both shots.

3rd - 2.10 After a scramble near Miami's rim, there will be a jump ball between Leonard and Battier. Miami recovers the possession.

3rd - 3.00 The Heat score one of two from the line and in the other end, Kawhi Leonard scores another mid-range jumper. Michael Beasley commits a travelling and San Antonio recovers the ball.

3rd - 3.42 Patty Mills beats the buzzer!!! The Australian has 14 points in nine minutes and has knocked down three from beyond the arc this quarter.

3rd - 4.08 Mario Chalmers scores his first shot of the night and Gregg Popovich calls a timeout of his own, trying to avoid Miami to start a run.

3rd - 4.40 LeBron James converts another tough layup as he's trying to overtake the game on his own.

3rd - 5.01 Manu Ginobili with the third consecutive three-pointer!! Erik Spoelstra calls timeout as san Antonio leads 65-44 after a 18-4 run in the third quarter.

3rd - 5.23 Chris Bosh converts a tough layup and on the other end, Mills hit another cold-blooded three!

3rd - 5.50 Tiago Splitter with a huge block over Dwayne Wade!!! On the other end, Patty Mills hits a staggering three-pointer to extend San Antonio's lead to 17 points.

3rd - 6.50 Patty Mills with another shot!!! The Spurs are up by 14 points and they've been dominating so far in the third quarter.

3rd - 7.00 Duncan makes both shots from the charity stripe. 54-42 lead for the Spurs.

3rd - 7.01 Chris Andersen commits another foul over Duncan and that's the fifth foul on him. He leaves the game and he's replaced by Udonis Haslem.

3rd - 7.25 Chris Bosh makes a tough lay-up with Tim Duncan all over him! Those are the first two points for the Miami Heat and in the other end, Kawhi Leonard converts another difficult shot for San Antonio Spurs.

3rd - 8.14 Leonard hits one of two from the line and Erik Spoelstra calls for a timeout. 10-point lead for the San Antonio Spurs.

3rd - 8.18 Kawhi Leonard steals the ball and goes to the rim against Dwayne Wade but he receives a foul.

3rd - 8.51 Ginobili hits both shots from the charity stripe. These are the first points scored by either team in the second half.

3rd - 8.52 Manu Ginobili drives to the basket but he suffers a hard foul from Chris Bosh. The Argentinean goes to the line.

3rd - 9.25 Chris Bosh fails to convert another three-pointer!! On the other end, Tony Parker misses his eighth shot of the night and Miami will recover the possession.

3rd - 9.47 Manu Ginobili looks for Boris Diaw below the rim but the pass goes out of bounds. No points have been scored yet in this quarter.

3rd - 10.21 Chris Andersen fouls Tim Duncan inside the paint. The Spurs will inbound from the side.

3rd - 11.11 Ray Allen shoots from the corner but his shot doesn't hit the rim. On the other end, Leonard misses yet another shot.

3rd - 11.41 Kawhi Leonard commits a travelling while driving to the basket so Miami recovers the possession.

3rd - 12.00 The Spurs inbound the ball and the second half starts!

9.31 PM: A lot of things have happened in the first half so be sure to read our very own halftime recap made by VAVEL USA's editor Brayden Flack!

Half Time Comment: Kawhi Leonard leads the Spurs' offense with 15 points and Manu Ginobili has added 14 points off the bench while scoring some key buckets in the second half. As for the Heat, LeBron James has scored 20 points to go along with eight rebounds but the rest of the team combined has also scored only 20 points.

Half Time Comment: San Antonio managed to overcome a very slow start and after being down by seven points in the first quarter, they outscored the Heat 25-11 in the second period to get a seven-point going into halftime. Tim Duncan and Kawhi Leonard have been catalysts for San Antonio, the defense has came up in a big way and Gregg Popovich's men are 24 minutes away from a new NBA title.

Half-Time Boris Diaw misses the last shot of the first half and the Spurs have a seven-point lead after the first 24 minutes of action!!!

2nd - 32 sec Miami commits another foul and the Spurs have the possession.

2nd - 1.02 Tim Duncan with another great shot, this time over Chris Andersen!! What a dominant performance from Duncan so far.

2nd - 1.20 Boris Diaw fails to convert a lay-up and in the other end, the Heat add another bucket. 45-40 lead for the Spurs.

2nd - 1.54 LeBron James goes to the line and makes one of two shots.

2nd - 2.04 Manu Ginobili with a three-pointer!!! The Argentinean continues to show his hot hand and the Spurs have a 45-37 lead!!

2nd - 2.40 Manu Ginobili with a strong one-handed dunk!!! Manu rises above Chris Bosh and throws down a strong one-handed dunk that makes the crowd goes crazy!!

2nd - 3.09 Norris Cole fouls Ginobili when the Argentinean was headed for a lay-up. The Argentinean goes to the line but converts only one of two shots.

2nd - 3.40 Manu Ginobili with a great layup and the Spurs have a four-point lead!! San Antonio is on an 11-0 run and Erik Spoelstra calls for another timeout!!

2nd - 3.50 Patty Mills with an open three but the ball goes on and off the rim. Rashard Lewis misses on the other end and the Spurs still have the advantage.

2nd - 4.35 LeBron misses another layup and on the other end, Kawhi Leonard puts up a three!! 15 points for Leonard and the Spurs have the lead for the first time tonight!!!

2nd - 5.12 James can't convert on a crowded lay-up! However, the ball goes off the court and the Heat has another possession.

2nd - 5.41 Tim Duncan scores and Udonis Haslem fouls him!! The Spurs, however, missthe chance to even the score as Duncan fails to convert the FT attempt.

2nd - 5.53 Ray Allen with the offensive foul! The Spurs will recover the ball and will have the chance to even the score for the first time tonight.

2nd - 6.01 Tim Duncan with another shot over Udonis Haslem!!! The Spurs have reduced Miami's advantage to three points and Erik Spoelstra calls for a timeout.

2nd - 6.20 Udonis Haslem misses a shot right after Belinelli scored his first two points.

2nd - 7.09 Wade converts both shots and Miami has a seven-point lead, 35-28.

2nd - 7.10 Dwayne Wade drives to the rack and he's fouled by Marco Belinelli. Wade will have two shots from the FT line.

2nd - 7.28 Chris Bosh fails to convert yet another shot but Kawhi Leonard touches the ball and it goes out of bounds after the rebound. Miami will have the possession with a new shot clock.

2nd - 7.54 Tim Duncan with a beautiful shot over Udonis Haslem!!

2nd - 8.16 Kawhi Leonard commits a turnover but in the other end, Chris Bosh fails to take advantage of the opportunity missing a wide open three-pointer.

2nd - 8.34 LeBron James turns over the ball and on the breakaway, Ray Allen kicks the ball to avoid an easy counterattack. The Spurs have been shooting almost 30% from the field tonight and they need to improve their scoring if they want to turn things around.

2nd - 9.14 Chris Bosh with another double! 33-26 for the Heat.

2nd - 9.45 Chris Andersen blocks Tony Parker and in the other end, Wade misses a corner jumper. 0-for-5 for Parker so far.

2nd - 10.15 Chris Bosh commits a foul, his second personal. He goes to the bench and he's replaced by Ray Allen.

2nd - 10.50 Leonard with another shot in the face of LeBron James!! 12 points for Leonard and in the other end, Wade converts a long-double. 31-26 for Miami.

2nd - 11.50 Kawhi Leonard with a strong alley-oop to start the second quarter!! A spectacular pass from Boris Diaw finds Leonard wide open and the former San Diego State standout throws down a nasty dunk!

2nd - 12.00 The Spurs inbound the ball and the second quarter starts.

1st Qtr Intermission: The Spurs have managed to overcome a slow start and they're back in the game after the first 12 minutes. The Heat, however, has been arguably better and have taken advantage of LeBron James' spectacular performance. If San Antonio doesn't wake up soon and plays better defense, the game could be out of their hands sooner than later.

1st - 0.0 LeBron misses the buzzer beater and the first quarter ends with a 29-22 lead for the Miami Heat over the San Antonio Spurs!!

1st - 4.6 sec Kawhi Leonard is fouled on a two-pointer! The SF goes to the costless throw line and reduces Miami's gap after hitting both shots.

1st - 18 secs Norris Cole is fouled and he has two costless throws. The PG converts both and Miami has a 29-20 lead.

1st - 44 sec Norris Cole misses a wide open three for the Miami Heat and in the other end, Danny Green does the same thing for the San Antonio Spurs.

1st - 1.44 A good pass from Kawhi Leonard finds Tiago Splitter who converts after a tough eurostep move. 20-27 Heat leads.

1st - 1.58 James scores both costless throws. Between the shots, Tony Parker and Danny Green entered the game replacing Mills and Ginobili.

1st - 1.59 Patty Mills misses a corner three and in the other end, Manu Ginobili commits a foul over LeBron James. Second foul for the Argentinean and James goes to the costless-throw line.

1st - 2.15 LeBron beats the buzzer with a long-range three!! 15 points for LeBron so far.

1st - 2.48 Patty Mills doesn't make a mistake right now!! Another three for the Spurs and suddenly Miami's lead is only a four-point advantage.

1st - 3.34 Ray Allen misses a three and in the other end, Patty Mills fails to convert a wide-open three-pointer.

1st - 4.04 Kawhi Leonard with another three!! The Spurs have reduced Miami's lead and it's now only seven points.

1st - 4.26 LeBron James has had a great first quarter so far. 12 points, four rebounds, two blocks and one assist and the first quarter hasn't ended yet.

1st - 4.27 Manu Ginobili with a huge three-pointer!! The Argentinean has scored the last six points for the Spurs and now the Heat have a 10-point advantage as Erik Spoelstra calls for a timeout.

1st - 4.48 Ginobili converts the costless throw attempt. 22-9 for Miami so far.

1st - 4.48 Manu Ginobili with the and-one!! Ginobili goes to the line for the three-point play.

1st - 5.03 Ray Allen joins the scoring rampage! Allen makes another three to extend Miami's lead.

1st - 5.25 Tiago Splitter is fouled and he goes to the line. The Brazilian converts one of two shots and Miami now has an 13-point lead.

1st - 5.33 What a block by LeBron James!!! After a turnover, Patty Mills goes to the rim and LeBron comes from behind to block the shot. The Spurs have missed 11 of their first 12 shots so far.

1st - 6.02 LeBron converts the and-one and now he has 12 points. Miami has a 19-5 lead midway into the first quarter.

1st - 6.03 Leonard and Duncan fail to convert after a missed lay-up from Parker and in the other end, LeBron James scores on a drive while also getting a very questionable foul call.

1st - 6.41 Rashard Lewis with another three-pointer and the Heat continues to extend their lead!!

1st - 7.11 Kawhi Leonard with the three-pointer! First shot made by the Spurs but Miami continues to have the advantage, 13-5.

1st - 7.43 San Antonio has been very erratic as they haven't been able to make a field goal yet so far.

1st - 8.00 LeBron James with the three-pointer! 3-for-4 for James and nine points so far.

1st - 8.26 Duncan makes both costless throws. Miami still has a 8-2 lead.

1st - 8.41 After the timeout, Popovich has shaken things up. Manu Ginobili replaces an erratic Danny Green and in the first possession, Tim Duncan is fouled by Chris Bosh.

1st - 8.42 What a dunk by LeBron James!! After a missed layup from Dwayne Wade, LeBron goes hard for the second chance point and dunks the ball. 8-0 lead for Miami as Gregg Popovich calls for a timeout.

1st - 9.15 Parker misses yet another shot and after a turnover from LeBron, Duncan and Bosh hustled for the ball. Jump ball and the Miami Heat gets the possession.

1st - 9.42 LeBron makes both shots from the line. Miami leads San Antonio 6-0.

1st - 9.43 Kawhi Leonard fouls LeBron James. First foul of the night and LeBron goes to the FT line.

1st - 10.00 Duncan misses a mid-range shot and Dwayne Wade misses a three on the other end.

1st - 10.46 Parker loses the ball and LeBron James drives to the rack but misses the layup.

1st - 11.30 A blistering start for the Heat!! Dwayne Wade with a mid-range shot and LeBron James after a turnover put Miami up 4-0.

1st - 12.00 Miami wins the tip off and the game starts!

8.10 PM Scott Foster, Marc Davis and Ken Mauer will be tonight's officials.

8.08 PM The atmosphere is completely crazy and the tip off will happen on any minute now!!!

8.04 PM The Heat will have a surprising change in their starters for tonight's game as Mario Chalmers will start on the bench. LeBron James and Dwayne Wade will be on the backcourt as Ray Allen made his way into the starting lineup.

7.58 PM We are only a few minutes away from the tip-off of this Heat - Spurs Game 5 in 2014 NBA finals and the AT&T Center is completely packed in for tonight's game! The national anthem and the official announcement of the starting lineup should come any minute now.

7.53 PM As for the Heat, they need a stronger effort from the whole team to turn things around. LeBron James has shown he's not able to beat the Spurs by himself and if the rest of the roster doesn't improve their offensive game, their season could be done tonight.

7.50 PM Tony Parker leads the Spurs with almost 20 pts per game in the Finals this year but plenty of guys have been raising up their scoring average to help the cause. Parker's 19.7 ppg would be the lowest since the 1960's decade if the Spurs win the Championship tonight.

7.45 PM The stadium is completely filled out for this upcoming contest Miami Heat - San Antonio Spurs and we are getting closer to start the game that could end the 2013-14 NBA Season.

7.40 PM Despite the struggles they’ve had this season, the Miami Heat are expected to start the lineup they’ve been using all series long: Mario Chalmers, Dwayne Wade, LeBron James, Rashard Lewis and Chris Bosh. James will have to lead his team if they want to have another game at the American Airlines Center.

7.35 PM The San Antonio Spurs will have their usual lineup with Tony Parker, Danny Green, Kawhi Leonard, Boris Diaw and Tim Duncan.

7.32 PM Manu Ginobili has been another player that has enjoyed a good rebound performance. After a dismal showing in the 2013 NBA Finals, the Argentinean has been a steady performer this year with good performances coming off the bench.

7.30 PM Diaw simplified things and he said that the way they’ve been playing lately is the only way they know how to do it. "It's just moving the ball, playing with everybody," Diaw said. "There is nobody really just looking. Everybody's involved, and everybody gets the ball at some point. So it's been good."

7.28 PM “At the defensive end, he's pretty heady, not the quickest guy in the world, but really smart. Does his work early and understands what's going on. At the offensive end, he can score inside and out, and he passes the ball really well. He's a consummate team sort of guy.", Popovich said.

7.25 PM Gregg Popovich backed these comments speaking to the media where he recognized that Boris Diaw brings a lot of things to the Spurs. "He really has a high basketball IQ," Popovich said of Diaw. "I think he raises the level for everyone.

7.20 PM Boris Diaw’s presence in the lineup has really shifted the momentum for the Spurs. His versatility to play both inside and outside the paint – and his incredible passing as well – has given San Antonio a strong tool that the Heat has simply been unable to stop.

7.18 PM No team has ever came back from a 1-3 deficit in the NBA Finals before. LeBron James and the Miami Heat want to make history but to accomplish that feat, they certainly have to play a lot better than they have done it these series so far.

7.15 PM Both Tim Duncan and Gregg Popovich are expected to return to the Spurs next season. That alone makes them automatic contenders for the 2014-15 campaign, especially considering their level of play this past two seasons.

7.10 PM Tony Parker certainly agrees with the motion of the Spurs receiving good performances from their role players. "If you want to win championships, obviously you need a `Big 3,"' Parker said. "But you need your role players to play great too. And every time we won championships in the past, the `Big 3,' we played great, but we had great role players. ... If you want to go all the way, you need the whole team to play great."

7.08 PM The Heat shooting, on the other hand, has been incredibly poor. Aside from LeBron and his 60% from the field and Chris Bosh's 59.5%, the rest of the players have been a dip in their production. Dwayne Wade has made only 46.5% of his attempts, Ray Allen has shot 48.5% and the rest of the usual contributors like Mario Chalmers (27.8%), Chris Andersen (27.3%) and Norris Cole (35.3%) have been even worst.

7.05 PM If there is one thing the Spurs have done well in the series against the Miami Heat is their shooting. Consider that Manu Ginobili is shooting 48.6 percent overall (and 38.9 percent on 3s) yet falls behind Danny Green (63 percent overall, 52.9 percent on 3s), Kawhi Leonard (59 percent overall, 53.3 percent on 3s), Tim Duncan (58.5 percent) and Tony Parker (50.9 percent, 45.5 percent on 3s).

6.58 PM Kawhi Leonard has made some exciting plays through the first four games, but none has been more spectacular than his huge dunk on an offensive rebound in the fourth game of the series this past Thursday.

6.55 PM There has been a lot of talk of Kawhi Leonard being a front-runner to be crowned as the Finals MVP but the SF is not thinking about personal accolades at this point. "It feels the same for me as any game going into it," Leonard said of the anticipation level for Game 5. "All I'm thinking about is playing. I'm not worried about what if we win or lose, and we just want to go out and play."

6.50 PM Kawhi Leonard has been an absolute catalyst on the Spurs so far and he has been magnificent on both ends of the floor. Whether he is guarding LeBron James on defense and scoring at bunches on offense, Leonard has shown his growth in these Finals and he has taken giant leaps to stardom.

6.48 PM The Heat have struggled offensively and even though LeBron James has been heavily criticized, he has put up some good numbers. James averages 27.5 pts and 7.3 rebounds on 60% from the field. Those are star-caliber numbers, but he hasn't got any sort of help from the supporting cast.

6.45 PM Miami Heat’s head coach Erik Spoeltra had nothing but kind words for the Spurs and he has acknowledged the fact that their rivals have been playing some good basketball in the last month or so. "San Antonio is playing great," Spoelstra said. "They're moving the basketball. They're exploiting where we're normally good, so we have to do a better job. Even when we've made adjustments, they've still been able to stay in a rhythm and a flow."

6.40 PM The Heat have struggled massively as a unit and not everything has been LeBron James’s fault. Dwayne Wade has been erratic on both ends of the floor, the inside game has been non-existent and Mario Chalmers has disappeared constantly. Chris Bosh and Ray Allen have also seen a dip on their numbers but they’ve been the only ones capable to helping LeBron against a tough defensive unit.

6.38 PM If the Spurs manage to win tonight, it will be the fifth title for both Tim Duncan and Gregg Popovich and the fourth for Manu Ginobili and Tony Parker. The franchise has been a contender year after year and another title would only greater the team's legend.

6.35 PM Game 4 will be remembered for a long time in San Antonio. It was the game where Tim Duncan surpassed Magic Johnson as the player with most double doubles in the NBA Playoffs after a 10-point, 11-rebound performance. This is the whole performance when Duncan made history.

6.30 PM Here are the highlights of a game where Kawhi Leonard scored 20 pts and Tony Parker added 19.

6.25 PM As for the Heat, they have their back against the wall after losing both games at the American Airlines Center. They managed to steal one in San Antonio and they will need to do it again if they don’t want their season to end tonight.

6.20 PM The Spurs are coming off a strong 107-86 win at Miami, giving the Heat back-to-back losses in the postseason for the first time since 2012.

6.15 PM Good night and welcome to the live commentary of the 2014 NBA Finals Game 5 Miami Heat - San Antonio Spurs! The Spurs return to the AT&T Center and they will have the support of their fans knowing that another win will crown them as the new NBA Champions!