The State Of The NBA Part 2: The New Team Model
Photo courtesy of Reuters

There are two YouTube videos swirling about the Internet that showcase the San Antonio Spurs' "team" brand of NBA basketball.

Viewers are treated to a variety of slow-motion clips of crisp passes leading to wide open jump shots and dunks. It is enough to give chills to even the most casual of basketball fans. THIS is how basketball should be played, they say. Indeed, the unselfish, team-first ball movement is a sight to behold when compared to the Carmelo Anthony/Kevin Durant/Kobe Bryant style that many NBA fans have come to bemoan.