The State Of The NBA Part 2: The New Team Model

There are two YouTube videos swirling about the Internet that showcase the San Antonio Spurs' "team" brand of NBA basketball.

Viewers are treated to a variety of slow-motion clips of crisp passes leading to wide open jump shots and dunks. It is enough to give chills to even the most casual of basketball fans. THIS is how basketball should be played, they say. Indeed, the unselfish, team-first ball movement is a sight to behold when compared to the Carmelo Anthony/Kevin Durant/Kobe Bryant style that many NBA fans have come to bemoan.

As NBA teams head into summer break, players, coaches, and front office personnel have to be contemplating what they can do to replicate what the Spurs have done to earn their fifth title since 1999. It is easier said than done, certainly, but there is a pattern that NBA teams must follow to instill a team-first identity and set themselves each up for a shot at a championship.

First and foremost, a team must stockpile superior talent. In winning its most recent championship, San Antonio had the distinct advantage of having three future Hall-of-Famers (Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobili, and Tony Parker) in the line-up. A fourth superstar, Kawhi Leonard, while late to the party, showed up in time to earn the NBA Finals MVP award. As the saying goes, you don't win the Kentucky Derby with a plow horse. As such, no team will win an NBA title with just role players.

This is what separates teams like the Atlanta Hawks and Los Angeles Clippers from the likes of the Miami Heat and San Antonio. The former do not have the top to bottom talent that the latter have. In time, that might come, but frankly, the have-nots will keep coming up empty without top tier players in uniform. This is precisely why Miami President Pat Riley made his plea for the Heat to stay together.

A successful organization will build around established stars while instilling an ideal of sacrifice. San Antonio's Big Three, for example, all took less money to allow the team to sign complementary pieces. Because of their willingness to accept less than market value, the Spurs were able to sign Boris Diaw, Tiago Splitter, Marco Belinelli, Danny Green, Patty Mills, and Matt Bonner, all of who made significant contributions on their way to a trophy. Even Leonard made a scant $1.9 million, a bargain in today's NBA.

But plenty of NBA teams (Oklahoma City, Indiana, Portland, et. al.) have talented rosters, yet they do not experience the same levels of success as San Antonio or Miami. What gives?

Here is the sticking point, and the part of the pattern that derails most organizations: Unselfishness and leadership.

For every Duncan and Parker, there are several more who resemble Carmelo and Durant and J.R. Smith. Most players are anxious to talk teamwork, but there are a select few who honestly practice it, especially at high levels. To truly achieve basketball Nirvana, or at least Foo Fighters status, players have to let go of egos and attitude and let the team be the focus. It is a delicate state, never fully reached and imperfectly mastered. But those who come close typically have hardware to show for it (the Utah Jazz notwithstanding).

Here, the value of leadership cannot be understated. Phil Jackson had his "Zen" with Chicago and Los Angeles. Doc Rivers and his Boston Celtics crew had "Ubuntu." Pat Riley preached "15 Strong" back in 2006 with his Dwyane Wade-led Heat. And Erik Spoelstra had, well, he had LeBron. As for Gregg Popovich, he has always been adept at allowing his stars to make plays while turning role players into game changers (Boris Diaw? Really?).

This last piece of the pattern, leadership, is the most crucial, and the most difficult to find and maintain. This is why coaches named Gregg and Phil have dominated the NBA landscape over the last two decades. And it is why the likes of George Karl, Lionel Hollins, and Mark Jackson are now ex-coaches. Through no fault of their own, perhaps, their teams just could not deliver the goods. Further, it is why Steve Kerr, David Blatt, and Derek Fisher are being given the reigns to NBA teams. It is their chance to be a part of the “new team” concept.

Just as teams are always in search of the next Tim Duncan or Manu Ginobili, they are also scouring the coaching ranks for the next Phil or Pop.

It is an intricate pattern, always dynamic and ever changing. But, by systematically dismantling Heat the way they did, the Spurs have set the table. And those who want to feast at the championship dinner must be hungry enough to do whatever it takes for a spot at the main table.

Please read "State Of The NBA Part 1: Costless Agency To Win, Or To Cash In?"