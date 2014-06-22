Dallas Mavericks Plan To Pursue Pau Gasol

In addition to Carmelo Anthony, the Dallas Mavericks plan to pursue Los Angeles Lakers’ big man Pau Gasol this summer. With this upcoming season’s salary cap projected to be a little over $63 million, the Dallas Mavericks would have a ton of cap space to sign both Anthony and Gasol.

However, Dallas’ number one priority would be to secure Dirk Nowitzki to a long-term contract. The Mavericks’ total salary going into costless agency on July 1st will be under $20 million, giving them around $43 million to work with.

Mavericks plan to have a face-to-face meeting with Carmelo Anthony, who today wrote a letter to the New York Knicks saying that he will opt out of his contract on Monday to become an unrestricted costless agent.

Furthermore, the Mavericks have been in dire need of a big man to play alongside Nowitzki in the frontcourt. Gasol was extremely frustrated with the way the Lakers season turned out, but most of his frustrations were aimed toward Mike D’Antoni and his fast pace offense. However, Mike D’Antoni decided to resign as Lakers head coach, which may influence Gasol to stay in Los Angeles.

Pau Gasol put up averages of 17.4 points, 9.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 1.5 blocks last season. He would certainly be a major upgrade over Samuel Dalembert at the center position if the Mavericks are able to successfully convince Pau Gasol to sign with them.

The Dallas Mavericks also have Vince Carter, Shawn Marion, Devin Harris, and DeJuan Blair as key costless agents they may want to bring back next season.