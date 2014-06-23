Chicago Bulls Offering Taj Gibson, Tony Snell, And Picks For Kevin Love

The Chicago Bulls are offering Taj Gibson, Tony Snell, and their 16th and 19th overall draft picks to the Minnesota Timberwolves for Kevin Love.

It is believed that the Bulls are more interested in acquiring Carmelo Anthony, who will become an unrestricted costless agent on July 1st. However, they will try to send some offers to the Timberwolves for their all-star forward as well.

The Timberwolves are more fascinated with expiring contracts and draft picks. Gibson, quite the reverse, is signed through the 2016-2017 season while Tony Snell has only one fully guaranteed year left on his rookie contract. The Bulls were speculated to offer Carlos Boozer’s expiring contract for Love, but it doesn’t seem that way.

Taj Gibson had a wonderful season off the bench for the Bulls and was usually the one finishing games over Boozer. He averaged 13.0 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks last season and was a Sixth Man of the year candidate.

As a side note, Kevin Love trade talks between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Golden State Warriors are now dead, and Love is unlikely to be dealt ahead of Thursday’s draft. The deal would have sent Klay Thompson and David Lee to the Wolves for Kevin Love and Kevin Martin.