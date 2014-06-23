Cleveland Cavaliers Hire Tyronn Lue As Associate Head Coach

Los Angeles Clippers’ assistant coach Tyronn Lue has accepted an associate head coach job with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Lue is the second assistant coach to leave Doc Rivers and the Clippers in the past couple of days as Alvin Gentry left to join the Golden State Warriors' coaching staff as an associate head coach as well.

Lue was one of the finalists for Cleveland’s head coaching position, until it was given to European coach David Blatt a few days ago. The Cavaliers were incredibly impressed with Tyronn Lue’s interview and decided to offer him an associate head coach job, since they did not hire him for the lead coaching job.

Vinny Del Negro was one candidate for the associate head coaching position. Del Negro was also an early candidate for the head coaching job. However, Lue has succeeded as an assistant coach under Doc Rivers with both the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Clippers and has impressed the Cavs more than any other candidate.

Tyronn Lue is only 37-years of age and played 11 seasons in the NBA for seven teams and has been an assistant coach for five-years. He won two championships as a player with the Los Angeles Lakers.

With Blatt and Lue firmly in place, the Cavaliers can now set their sights on Thursday night's NBA draft, where they own the number one overall selection.