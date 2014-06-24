Golden State Warriors To Become San Francisco Warriors?

At one point in time, between 1962 and 1971, the San Francisco Warriors ruled the Bay Area in basketball. The Warriors are now likely to go back to that name in time for the moving of their arena from Oakland to San Francisco. The Warriors are focusing on a site in Mission Bay, in hopes of moving to a new arena by 2017 or 2018. The name change came about because of the move, and there are also new logos released that the team is interested in.

So what does changing the name mean? To some, it means a lot. Everything the Warriors stand for to a person and everything they remember is linked to Golden State. To others, it's not a big deal. Sometimes there needs to be a refreshing plan that changes your team. In this case, changing of the name is a blessing because it means the team is moving to San Francisco. What we have learned is that San Francisco handles moving well, whether it it is the Giants moving to AT&T Park or more recently the 49ers moving out of Candlestick. The move to San Fran has a lot of positive things to it.

The new stadium will make the Warriors one of the most valuable stadiums in the league, and being located in the heart of San Francisco is a huge plus for fan appreciation. The Warriors have already had great fans over the years, but judging by the fans supporting the local Giants and 49ers, one can come to the concusion that the Warriors will be supported heavily in San Francisco.

The name switch isn't a dramatic one. Even though the Warriors were located in Oakland, they were still the Golden State Warriors and have a Golden Gate Bridge on the logo. Changing the name helps bring a new team to San Fran. It's like hitting a refresh button on a team which seems to be a good move. The Warriors fanbase is a supportive one in any direction the team may go.