Sacramento Kings, Detroit Pistons Discussing Josh Smith Trade

The Sacramento Kings and Detroit Pistons are discussing a trade that would send Josh Smith to Sacramento for Jason Thompson and Derrick Williams. The deal may also include Jason Terry to make it work financially.

Josh Smith has three-years, $42 million remaining on his contract. He signed with the Pistons last summer but was highly disappointing in his first year with Detroit. He averaged 16.4 points per game on 41.9% shooting from the field, 26.4% from beyond the arc, and 53.2% from the costless throw line. His inefficiency agitated the Pistons.

Meanwhile, the Kings continue to seek established talent. They have grown impatient with their rebuilding process, and their new owners have been open to trades. Sacramento might want Smith as part of a larger plan. Smith is great friends with Boston’s superstar Rajon Rondo. The Kings have had interest in Rondo before, and they would not waver to trade their eighth overall pick for Rondo.

There is belief that if Smith goes to the Kings, they would have a great chance of luring Rondo to Sacramento as well. Furthermore, Isaiah Thomas’ future with the Kings still remains in question. He is a restricted costless agent, so the Kings would be able to match any offer. Sacramento might want to retain Thomas to use him in a possible Rajon Rondo trade if everything goes as planned.

The Pistons had Josh Smith on their trading block before the trade deadline last season. It wouldn’t be too far-fetched if they end up dealing him this summer.