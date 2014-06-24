NBA Draft Preview: Memphis Grizzlies

After a slow start to the 2013-14 season and multiple injuries to key players, the Memphis Grizzlies had to settle for a seven seed and a first round playoff exit, only a year removed from the franchise's first Western Conference Finals berth.

It appears as if all starters and most rotation players from last year's team will return for next season, so with the 22nd pick in the NBA Draft Thursday evening Memphis will likely look for a player to fill the need for more perimeter scoring, particularly from long range.

Shooting on the perimeter is the largest need the Grizzlies have, but other scenarios are that they could look for a point guard to backup Mike Conley or another power forward with the future of reserve big man Ed Davis up in the air.

So which players should Memphis go after on Thursday night? Here are a few that will surely be on the Grizzlies' radar:

Rodney Hood

Hood is a 21-year-old small forward out of Duke with tremendous size and scoring ability. Last season Hood was second on the Blue Devils in scoring at 16.1 points per game. Perhaps more important for the Grizzlies is that Hood is a knockdown shooter, hitting threes at a 42 percent clip in his final season in college. Hood can hit jump shots both off the catch and off the dribble, and at 6'8" he has the body to defend the position in the NBA. With the small forward being Memphis' weakest position in terms of both shooting and overall production, this pick would make a lot of sense.

T.J. Warren

Warren was one of the most dynamic scorers in all of college basketball last season, lighting up defenses for 24.9 points per game. While he would provide the scoring at the small forward position that Memphis is looking for, Warren doesn't really get it done from deep — he shot 26.7 percent from the shorter college three-point arc a season ago. Like Rodney Hood, Warren has good size at 6'8".

Adreian Payne

The 23-year-old Payne is one of the older players in the draft, but the four-year big man out of Michigan State has the talent to be a force in the league. Payne's 6'10" 240 pound frame allows him to bang in the post, but even more valuable is his ability to stretch the floor. Payne began working on his jumper halfway through his college career, and in his senior season he connected on 42 percent of his 104 attempts from behind the arc. If he's on the board and the Grizzlies decide to go the power forward route with their pick, don't be surprised if Payne is wearing a Grizzlies uniform in his rookie season.

Shabazz Napier

Napier is small for the point guard position at 6'1", but plays bigger than his size. He hauled down nearly six rebounds per game in his senior season at UConn. Napier is a dynamic scorer that can put the ball in the basket from seemingly anywhere on the floor, and has a habit of heating up and taking over games, like he did multiple times while carrying his team to an improbable NCAA Tournament championship last season. Current Grizzlies backup point guard Nick Calathes is suspended for the first 13 games of the season next year, and Beno Udrih is an unrestricted costless agent. If Memphis is looking for a point guard Shabazz will likely be it.

James Young

Young was somewhat inconsistent in his only season at Kentucky, but can be a deadly shooter from outside that has the ability to play both the two and the three. He shot only 35 percent from downtown last season, but has good mechanics and is much better in spot-up situations than he is off the bounce. Young could be a player similar to Bradley Beal, whose shooting numbers in college weren't outstanding but blossomed once spending time in the NBA. Young is 6'7" with a 6'11" wingspan, allowing him to easily shoot over shot blockers on the perimeter and also finish at the rim.

P.J Hairston

After two seasons at North Carolina Hairston played last season in the NBA D-League for the Texas Legends. Unlike other shooting prospects in the draft we have the benefit of knowing how Hairston shoots from the NBA three-point arc because of his D-League experience. Even from the NBA line, Hairston is money from three. In 26 games for the Legends, Hairston hit 36 percent of his ridiculous 7.8 three-point attempts per game. Hairston could certainly help the Grizzlies with shooting and scoring on the perimeter, but the issue is with playing time. Hairston is a pure two-guard, and Memphis is already committed to Tony Allen and Courtney Lee at that position.

Kyle Anderson

Anderson may be one of the more intriguing players in the draft. The 6'9" sophomore played point guard at UCLA, and while he may not play that position in the league, the experience gives him the playmaking ability that most small forwards in the NBA don't possess. He's a walking triple-double threat that averaged 14.6 points, 8.8 rebounds and 6.5 assists in his last season in college, and made 48 percent of his three-pointers, albeit on only 58 attempts. Perhaps the only knock on Anderson is that he's somewhat unathletic, causing some to question his effectiveness in a league as fast as the NBA. While the Grizzlies are trying to add some explosiveness to the roster, Anderson's game would likely fit in well with their slow tempo.

Jarnell Stokes

At 6'8" Stokes is slightly undersized for the power forward position, but has an insanely high motor and is arguably the best rebounder in the entire draft. He averaged 15 points and 10.5 rebounds a season ago at Tennessee. Most of his scoring is done in the paint, although he can knock down a mid-range jumper if left open. Stokes is from Memphis, and if the Grizzlies want a power forward and Adreian Payne is unavailable then he could very well start his pro career in the Bluff City.