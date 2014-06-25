NBA Draft Preview: Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers own the first overall pick for the third time in four years. They used their other first picks on Kyrie Irving and Anthony Bennett. They now have the chance to add a future star from this year’s deep draft class.

The Cavaliers were projected to take Kansas Jayhawks’ center Joel Embiid. However, Embiid has suffered a fracture in his right foot, leaving him disabled for 4-to-6 months. Cleveland will instead choose between another Jayhawk, Andrew Wiggins and Duke’s Jabari Parker. Both players are small forwards meaning that, if they are drafted, it’s awfully likely that the Cavs let Luol Deng walk in costless agency.

Another thing on Cleveland’s mind is LeBron James. He opted out to become an unrestricted costless agent, and the Cavaliers would undoubtedly want to pursue James. Their draft choice could be influenced by LeBron. The Cavaliers may want to draft a player who would fit in with James.

On that note, they could possibly end up trading their number one pick. The Orlando Magic, Philadelphia 76ers, and Utah Jazz have all lined up an offer for Cleveland’s first pick.

The Magic are offering Arron Afflalo and its fourth and 12th overall pick. The 76ers are offering Thaddeus Young and its third overall pick. The Jazz are offering Derrick Favors and its fifth overall pick and possibly Alec Burks and the 23rd overall pick.

Either way, this draft may be franchise changing for the Cleveland Cavaliers. They have numerous ways to drastically improve their roster, and it seems like teams are going all out for their number one overall pick.