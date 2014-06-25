NBA Draft Preview: The Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers will head into Thursday’s NBA draft with the third overall pick and the 10th overall pick via the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Sixers have had strong interest in Andrew Wiggins but with Joel Embiid’s recent injury, Wiggins is expected to move up in the draft. Another name linked to the 76ers has been Dante Exum. The 6’6” Australian combo guard has been favored by Philadelphia, but the 76ers already have a young point guard in Michael Carter-Williams. Though, if they surprisingly trade Carter-Williams, then Exum is their guy with the third pick.

Philadelphia has been trying hard to move up in the draft. They have offered the Cavaliers their third pick along with Thaddeus Young for the number one pick. They still have their sights set on Wiggins. However, if they are unable to obtain Wiggins, the Sixers might also take their chances on Embiid with the third pick.

The Sixers want to improve their 10th pick as well. They’ve been in talks with the Los Angeles Lakers for their seventh overall pick, but a trade is not imminent. If the Sixers stick with the 10th pick, then they might seek help at the two guard position. Zach LaVine and Gary Harris could be potential options.

Additionally, the 76ers own five second-round picks. The 32nd pick, the 39th, 47th, 52nd, and 54th. There may not be enough talent left deeper into the second round, but the Sixers could fill out their roster with a couple of young prospects with their early second-round picks. Mitch McGary and DeAndre Daniels from Michigan and UConn respectively could be possibly choices.

With seven total draft picks in this year’s draft, the Philadelphia 76ers can load their roster with a handful of young draftees, which is exactly what they sought to do when unloading most of their talent before the deadline last season.