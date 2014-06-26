NBA Draft Preview: Charlotte Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets (previously Bobcats) were able to make it to the Eastern Conference Playoffs for only the second time during the Michael Jordan era. Now with their foundation built around Kemba Walker and Al Jefferson look to add some much needed scoring with the their No.9 and No.24 picks in the NBA draft.

The Hornets are in a position where they could add two solid pieces to their dynamic core or make a trade to make an immediate impact on their roster. It’s rumored they’re most likely to take a big man or a guard, two areas of need.

The Hornets also hold the No.45 pick and in a deep draft is possible to find a rotational player that far into the draft.

In a weak Eastern Conference, it’s hard not to imagine the Hornets making some noise if they are to make good on their first round picks.

Let’s take a look at who all the Hornets may be targeting in Thursday’s draft:

Gary Harris

6-4, 205 pound shooting guard from Michigan State is a solid fundamental player with good footwork. He won’t blow anyone away with his athleticism but he can provide stability and 2 guard depth to the rotation. He also needs to work on his shot selection more.

Zach Lavine

6-6, 181-pound shooting guard from UCLA uses his blinding speed and vertical prowess to dominate the open floor. He has two-way guard upside with his athleticism and shooting capability. The biggest question on him is his lack of experience.

Johnny O’Bryant III

6-9, 257-pound power forward from LSU is one of the better rebounders in this year’s draft averaging 11.4 rebounds per 40 minutes during his college career. He has strong hands and has a decent mid-range game offensively. He needs to learn how to play within his role offensively, as he averaged 4.3 turnovers per 40 minutes, and discipline on defense, committed an average of 4.2 fouls per 40 minutes.

Vasilije Micic

6-6, 202- pound point guard from Serbia is known for his creative passing and is a master on the pick-and-roll and in transition. At his height he is able to see over the defense and has adequate ball handling skills. His inconsistent shooting and injury history is a concern for teams. His athleticism on defense will also be tested in the NBA.