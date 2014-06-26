New Orleans Pelicans To Form Wall In Paint With Omer Asik And Anthony Davis

The Houston Rockets have reached an agreement on a deal that would send Omer Asik to the New Orleans Pelicans for a future first-round pick. The Pelicans will also receive $1.5 million cash from the Rockets.

Omer Asik’s contract is going to balloon to $14.8 million for next season. Therefore, the Rockets, who plan to aggressively pursue Carmelo Anthony and LeBron James this off-season, had to get rid of Asik’s contract. Jeremy Lin’s contract is similar to Asik’s, and he could be next in line to be traded.

However, the Rockets want assurance from Anthony or James that they will join before trading Jeremy Lin. If Lin’s contract is cleared as well, the Rockets will be able to sign either James or Anthony to a max deal.

As for the Pelicans, they will add a rebounding big to play alongside Anthony Davis and have enough cap space to take on Asik’s contract.

Omer Asik was disgruntled last season as he lost his starting job and had to play behind Dwight Howard in limited minutes. He requested a trade from the Houston Rockets mid-way through the season. Asik’s averages dropped to 5.8 points and 7.9 rebounds per game last year from 10.1 points and 11.7 rebounds the prior season when he was a starter.

The deal should be made official after July 1st.