NBA Draft 2014 Live Coverage Updates, Positions and Picks Results

Thank you everyone for sticking with VAVEL for your 2014 NBA Draft coverage. That does it for this draft, plenty of good players selected and others that will be picked up via costless agency, have a good night.

12:06 AM ET: Brooklyn selects Cory Jefferson with #60 overall selection.

Update: Brooklyn has acquired 59th and 60th picks.

12:03 AM ET: Raptors select Xavier Thames with #59 selection.

Update: Pick #58 being dumped by San Antonio, 76ers now have that slot.

12:01 AM ET: San Antonio selects Jordan McRae with pick #58. (Being sent to 76ers.)

12:00 AM: Indiana selects Louis Laberiye (pick being sent to Knicks.)

Update: The New York Knicks have acquired the #57th overall pick from Indiana.

11:58 PM ET: Indiana Pacers are on the clock for the first time all night, Pacers lost to Heat during Eastern Conference Finals.

11:56 PM ET: Denver Nuggets select Roy Devyn Marble from Iowa with pick #56.

11:54 PM ET: Miami Heat select Semaj Christon with #55 overall selection (pick gets traded to Charlotte)

11:52 PM ET: Philadelphia 76ers select Nemanja Dangubic from Serbia with the #54 pick.

11:49 PM ET: Minnesota Timberwolves select Alessandro Gentile from Italy with the #53 pick.

11:48 PM ET: Philadelphia 76ers have selected Vasilije Micic, PG, Serbia with #52 pick.

11:44 PM ET: The New York Knicks have selected Thanasis Antetokounmpo, older brother of Giannis Antetokounmpo, with #51 selection.

11:40 PM ET: Phoenix Suns select Alec Brown with #50 pick.

11:39 PM ET: Bulls select Cameron Bairstow from New Mexico with #49.

11:37 PM ET: Bucks select Lamar Patterson at #48 overall selection.

Update: Russ Smith #47 overall selection, will be traded to New Orleans for the rights to Pierre Jackson.

11:35 PM ET: Philadelphia 76ers select Russ Smith with #47 pick.

11:33 PM ET: Washington Wizards have selected Jordan Clarkson (pick will be sent to Lakers) with #46 selection.

11:30 PM ET: Charlotte Hornets select Dwight Powell with #45 selection.

11:28 PM ET: Minnesota Timberwolves select Markell Brown (pick goes to Brookyn.)

Update: The Brooklyn Nets have bought the #44 overall selection.

11:25 PM ET: The Atlanta Hawks select Walter Tavares from Cape Verde with the #43 pick.

11:23 PM ET: Houston Rockets have selected Nick Johnson at #42 overall.

11:22 PM ET: The Denver Nuggets have selected Nikola Jokic from Serbia with the #41st pick.

11:20 PM ET: The Denver Nuggets are on the clock for pick #41.

11:20 PM ET: Timberwolves select Glenn Robinson III from Michigan with pick #40. Robinson started all 76 career games at Michigan.

11:18 PM ET: The Minnesota Timberwolves are on the clock for pick #40.

11:17 PM ET: 76ers select Jerami Grant from Syracuse with the #39 overall selection.

11:17 PM ET: The Philadelphia 76ers are on the clock for the #39 pick.

11:16 PM ET: Spencer Dinwiddie selected by Detroit at #38 overall.

11:15 PM ET: The Detroit Pistons are on the clock for the #38 selection of the 2014 NBA Draft.

11:14 PM ET: The Toronto Raptors select DeAndre Daniels from UConn with the #37 pick.

11:14 PM ET: The Toronto Raptors are on the clock.

11:13 PM ET: The Milwuakee Bucks have selected Johnny O'Bryant with the #36 pick in the 2014 NBA Draft.

11:09 PM ET: The Utah Jazz select Jarnell Stokes with the #35 selection in the 2014 NBA Draft.

11:08 PM ET: The Utah Jazz are on the clock with the #35 overall selection.

11:07 PM ET: The New York Knicks select Cleanthony Early out of Wichita State with the #34 overall selection.

11:07 PM ET: The Cavaliers select Joe Harris with #33 overall.

11:01 PM ET: The Cleveland Cavaliers are now on the clock for the #33 overall selection, Cleveland selected Andrew Wiggins witht he #1 overall pick.

11:00 PM ET: Philadelphia 76ers select K.J. McDaniels from Clemson with the #32 overall pick.

10:59 PM ET: The Philadelphia 76ers are on the clock.

10:56 PM ET: Mark Tatum, new deputy commissioner of the NBA has come out to announce that Milwuakee has selected Damien Inglis, Small Forward-France.

10:53 PM ET: The second round is underway and the Milwuakee Bucks are on the clock with the 31st overall pick.

That's the end of the first round. Shabazz Napier ends up going to Miami, Andrew Wiggins is taken #1 over all by Cleveland, Jabari Parker is taken #2 by Milwuakee, and Isiah Austin gets his chance to walk up to the podium and shake hands with the commissioner. Stick around for second round coverage!

10:45 PM ET: The San Antonio Spurs select Kyle Anderson with the 30th overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft.

10:40 PM ET: The San Antonio Spurs are on the clock. The Spurs beat the Miami Heat for their fifth NBA title.

10:39 PM ET: The Oklahoma City Thunder select Josh Huestis, Small Forward, with the 29th overall pick.

10:34 PM ET: The Oklahoma City Thunder are on the clock.

10:33 PM ET: CJ Wilcox is the #28 selection by the Los Angeles Clippers.

10:28 PM ET: The Los Angeles Clippers are currently on the clock for he 28th overall pick.

10:27 PM ET: The Phoenix Suns select Bogdan Bogdanovic, SG from Serbia with the 27th overall pick.

10:21 PM ET: Phoenix Suns are on the clock with the 27th overall pick. Suns selected Tyler Ennis earlier in the draft.

10:19 PM ET: Miami Heat select PJ Hairston with the 26th pick from the NBA Developmental League. He is the first player from the D-League to be drafted in the first round. This pick is headed to Charlotte.

Update: Miami will reportedly send the 26th pick and a second rounder to Charlotte in exchange for Shabazz Napier.

10:16 PM ET: The Miami Heat are on the clock. The Heat fell short of a three-peat, and Shabazz Napier, who was drafted by Charlotte is reportedly on his way to the Heat.

10:14 PM ET: The Houston Rockets select Clint Capela from Switzerland.

Update: Shabazz Napier reportedly headed to Miami Heat.

10:08 PM ET: The Houston Rockets are on the clock.

10:07 PM ET: Shabazz Napier is drafted with the 24th overall pick by the Charlotte Hornets.

Update: The Toronto Raptors are working on a deal to acquire Tyler Ennis.

10:04 PM ET: The Charlotte Hornets are on the clock. The Hornets took Noah Vonleh with their last pick.

10:03 PM ET: With the 23rd overall selection, the Utah Jazz select Rodney Hood out of Duke.

9:58 PM ET: The Utah Jazz are on the clock. The Jazz drafted Dante Exum with their fifth pick.

9:57 PM ET: The Memphis Grizzlies select Jordan Adams with the 22nd overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft.

9:52 PM ET: The Memphis Grizzlies are on the clock, the Grizzlies finished 50-32 last season.

9:51 PM ET: With the 21st pick, the Oklahoma City Thunder select Mitch McGary, Power Forward from Michigan.

9:45 PM ET: The Oklahoma City Thunder are currently on the clock. The Thunder fell to the Spurs in the Western Conference Finals.

9:44 PM ET: The Toronto Raptors select Bruno Caboclo, Small Forward from Brazil.

9:38 PM ET: The Toronto Raptors are on the clock. The Raptors took the Brooklyn Nets to seven games before falling in the final seconds of game seven at home in Toronto.

9:37 PM ET: The Chicago Bulls select Gary Harris from Michigan State with the #19 pick. This pick will head to Denver.

9:33 PM ET: The Chicago Bulls are on the clock, the Bulls selected Jusuf Nurkic for Denver with the #16 pick.

9:29 PM ET: The Phoenix Suns have selected Tyler Ennis out of Syracuse with the #18 overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft.

9:27 PM ET: The Phoenix Suns are on the clock, the Suns drafted TJ Warren from NC State earlier in the draft.

9:25 PM ET: The Boston Celtics select James Young, SG from Kentucky.

9:20 PM ET: The Boston Celtics are on the clock. The Celtics drafted Marcus Smart with their selection at #6 in the 2014 NBA Draft.

9:19 PM ET: Chicago Bulls select Jusuf Nurkic, this pick will go to Denver in the Doug McDermott trade.

Adam Silver with a classy move, having Isiah Austin put on an NBA cap and walk up to the podium, the "NBA pick" is Austin, who was diagnosed with an enlarged heart a few days prior to the draft and is unable to play basketball.

9:11 PM ET: The Chicago Bulls are on the clock with the 16th pick. Chicago was ousted in the first round by the Washington Wizards in the 2014 NBA Playoffs.

9:09 PM ET: Atlanta Hawks select Adreian Payne from Michigan State University in the 2014 NBA Draft.

Update: Dario Saric and a 2015 second round pick will be shipped to Philadelphia for Elfrid Payton.

9:04 PM ET: The Atlanta Hawks are on the clock. The Hawks were ousted in the first round of the playoffs by the Indiana Pacers.

9:00 PM ET: The Phoenix Suns have drafted TJ Warren from NC State

8:56 PM ET: The Phoenix Suns are currently on the clock. The Suns finished 48-34 in the West last season.

8:55 PM ET: The Minnesota Timberwolves have selected Zach LaVine from UCLA in the 2014 NBA Draft.

8:52 PM ET: The Minnesota Timberwolves are on the clock.

8:51 PM ET: Dario Saric from Croatia selected at number twelve, Saric may be on the move to Philadelphia for the rights to Elfrid Payton.

Breaking News: Doug McDermott traded to Chicago for picks #16 and #19

Update: Elfrid Payton could be on the move.

8:43 PM ET: The Orlando Magic are on the clock.

8:42 PM ET: The Denver Nuggets select Doug McDermott from Creighton

8:37 PM ET: The Denver Nuggets are currently on the clock.

8:36 PM ET: The Philadelphia 76ers select Elfrid Payton, point guard from UL Lafayette

8:31 PM ET: The Philadelphia 76ers are on the clock

8:29 PM ET: The Charlotte Hornets select Noah Vonleh out of Indiana.

8:23 PM ET: The Charlotte Hornets are currently on the clock.

8: 22 PM ET: Nik Stauskas is selected with the 8th overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft.

8:19 PM ET: The Sacramento Kings are on the clock.

8: 17 PM ET: With the #7 overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft, the Los Angeles Lakers select Julius Randle.

8:13 PM ET: The Los Angeles Lakers are on the clock.

8:12 PM ET: The Boston Celtics select Marcus Smart in the 2014 NBA Draft with the #6 overall pick.

8:07 PM ET: Update: Lakers will not trade with Philadelphia for Joel Embiid.

8:07 PM ET: The Boston Celtics are on the clock.

8:06 PM ET: The Utah Jazz select Dante Exum from Australia with the 5th overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft.

8:00 PM ET: The Utah Jazz are on the clock.

7:59 PM ET: The Orlando Magic select Aaron Gordon with the #4 overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft.

7:53 PM ET: The Orlando Magic are on the clock.

7:53 PM ET: The Philadelphia 76ers select Joel Embiid with the #3 overall pick.

7:47 PM ET: The Philadelphia Sixers are on the clock.

7:47 PM ET: The Milwuakee Bucks select Jabari Parker with the #2 overall selection.

7:42 PM ET: The Milwuakee Bucks are on the clock.

7:40 PM ET: The Cleveland Cavaliers select Andrew Wiggins #1 Overall.

7:34 PM ET: The Cleveland Cavaliers are on the clock.

7:32 PM ET: Adam Silver has greeted the crowd.

7:27 PM ET: Reports are that the Boston Celtics are keeping both the #6 and #17 picks

7:07 PM ET: Rumors are flying that the Cleveland Cavaliers would be selecting Andrew Wiggins at #1 overall.

6:52 PM ET: Hello and welcome to the 2014 NBA Live Draft Inline, Positions and Results. We are a few minutes away from the draft opening up, keep following VAVEL for all up to the minute coverage!

4:31 PM ET: Welcome to Live NBA Draft 2014 Picks. The Charlotte Hornets have said that they will draft 6'8 forward Doug McDermott at the #9 slot if the Lakers fail to draft him at #7. Mcdermott finished off his senior year at Creighton with an average of 27 points per game and 7 rebounds.

4:25 PM ET: VAVEL writer Vahan Shakhpazyan discussed on position the SUNS need improvement in: "There aren’t many centers to choose from in this year’s draft, but one player that could be a potential option is Jusuf Nurkic of the Bosnia and Herzegovina nation basketball team. He is currently under contract in the Croatian League, but he has an NBA buyout to leave Europe and play in the NBA this upcoming season.The 19-year old, 6’11” center possesses robust strength in the paint and has a 7’2” wingspan. He has excellent footwork and is a solid pick and roll player. He can bang in the post at an NBA level and has soft hands."

4:23 PM ET: The Phoenix Suns are out of the top-10 but failed to make the playoffs, their earliest pick comes at #14. The Suns were a surprise out west this season, and were in the hunt for that final #8 seed toward the end of the year, but failed to make it.

4:18 PM ET: Update: There has been talk that the Miami Heat are willing to trade into the late-teens of the first-round in order to acquire guard Shabazz Napier.

4:14 PM ET: A prospect that hasn't been in the news lately has been Shabazz Napier, who led the Connecticut Huskies to a 2014 National Title. The senior had an average of 18 points and six rebounds per game, and it seemed as though he single-handedly willed the Huskies toward that title.

4:12 PM ET: As for the Boston Celtics, they need a big man and have been linked to Joel Embiid, but there have been indications that GM Danny Ainge will move the pick and possibly have it be part of a much bigger trade.

4:08 PM ET: It was a tough season for the boys in purple and gold, and VAVEL writer Stefan Abramian lists the Lakers draft priorities: "1. Small forward: Last year the Lakers didn’t have any trouble at the SF, but they will have trouble this season because no SF is set to return yet. Wesley Johnson and Young did somewhat a decent job at the position. There aren’t any options for a SF at No.7 but the Lakers can try and trade down. 2. Point guard: Nash and backup Jordan Farmar might be returning for the Lakers but can't be relied on to stay healthy. Nash has the possibility of retirement. Marshall struggled on defense. Exum or Smart would be great fits to take over the position immediately and for the future."

4:04 PM ET: There are two teams coming into this NBA Draft who aren't used to being in the top-10 in recent years. The Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers find themselves respectively at the #6 and #7 positions in this draft.

4:00 PM ET: In a recent Cavalier's NBA Draft preview, VAVEL writer Vahan Shakhpazyan gave some insight as to what the Cavaliers might be thinking: "Another thing on Cleveland’s mind is LeBron James. He opted out to become an unrestricted costless agent, and the Cavaliers would undoubtedly want to pursue James. Their draft choice could be influenced by LeBron. The Cavaliers may want to draft a player who would fit in with James. On that note, they could possibly end up trading their number one pick. The Orlando Magic, Philadelphia 76ers, and Utah Jazz have all lined up an offer for Cleveland’s first pick."

3:57 PM ET: The teams in the top-5 are as follows: Cleveland Cavaliers, Milwuakee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers, Orlando Magic, Utah Jazz. Each team has a weakness that must be adressed in this draft.

3:55 PM ET: The Houston Rockets and New Orleans Pelicans executed a deal earlier that sent Center Omer Asik to the Pelicans in exchange for a 2015 first-round draft pick.

3:53 PM ET: There have been multiple teams looking to move up in this draft, with the Cleveland Cavaliers being open to trading the #1 overall pick.

3:52 PM ET: This is set to be the deepest draft since the 1984 NBA Draft, which produced talents such as Michael Jordan and Hakeem Olajuwan.

3:45 PM ET: Australia's Dante Exum has become a big story in this draft, his mystery leaves a lot of questions on the table, but he has international experience and scouts around the NBA are impressed enough to convince their General Managers to use a top-10 pick on him.

3:37 PM ET: Jabari Parker raised eyebrows this season, averaging 19 points and nine rebounds. He seemed to impress the right people because young Parker has become one of the newest representatives of the Jordan brand.

3:32 PM ET: Andrew Wiggins impressed during his year at Kansas, averaging 17 points and six rebounds per game.

3:26 PM ET: With Joel Embiid now slipping down draft boards, Wiggins and Parker are the best healthy options available in this draft.

3:20 PM ET: In the 2013 NBA Draft, the Cavaliers selected big man Anthony Bennett, the big man struggled throughout his rookie campaign.

3:17 PM ET: The Cleveland Cavaliers have the 1st overall pick once again, and have been rumored to draft either Kansas guard Andrew Wiggins or Duke Forward Jabari Parker.

3:15 PM ET: Hello and welcome to VAVEL's live coverage of the 2014 NBA Draft Live Picks presented by State Farm.