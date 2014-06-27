Miami Heat Acquire Shabazz Napier Through Trade With Hornets

As former Connecticut point guard Shabazz Napier continue to slip in the draft. It was expected that they would trade up to draft Napier, until the Charlotte Hornets selected him with the 24th overall pick. The fans were very upset, until they heard the good news.

It was reported by ESPN that the Heat would acquire Napier in a trade with the Charlotte Hornets, who will receive the rights to Miami's 26th and 55th picks in this year's draft and a future second round pick.

This was a very good move by the Miami Heat. Their point guard play in the NBA Finals was lackluster. With Mario Chalmers a costless agent, it is likely that he will not be re-signed by the Heat. The point guard next season is expected to be either Norris Cole or Napier. Even though Napier is considered to be undersized, he has the heart of a champion and will bring a winning attitude to South Beach, whether it be as a starter or bench player.