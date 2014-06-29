Boston Celtics Season Review And Offseason Outlook

With a new coach, new faces and a point guard returning from major injury, the 2013-2014 Boston Celtics campaign was less than stellar. Brad Stevens had a big learning curve, and proved he has potential for a good future in the NBA. Rajon Rondo came back from an ACL tear, and toward the end of the season started looking more like his pre-injury self.

With Jeff Green, Rajon Rondo, Avery Bradley and Jared Sullinger, the Boston Celtics managed to win 25 games last season. The rest of their roster was filled with rookies, NBDL players and expiring contracts. The team has plenty of young potential, and after picking up Oklahoma guard Marcus Smart, and Kentucky forward James Young there is plenty of growth that has to happen.

A Smart-Rondo backcourt is something that Stevens envisions for the future, it would be a big backcourt, full of speed and strength that wasn't present last season. Young can provide a scoring punch, and at 6-7, he can move down to the small forward position when needed.

While the Celtics were involved in Kevin Love talks, as costless agency looms closer other options become more available. On Saturday, the Houston Rockets declined to pick up Chandler Parsons option, thus making him a costless agent. Danny Ainge is known to be very fond of Parsons, he very nearly traded Courtney Lee and Brandon Bass for Parsons earlier in the season.

'Melo has been another name thrown around, and while it might seem far fetched, Anthony has expressed a desire to play with point guard Rajon Rondo in recent seasons. Marcin Gortat has been reportedly interested in the green as well, a few weeks ago Gortat retweeted a photoshopped picture of himself wearing a Celtics uniform.

With a young core and a slew of draft picks, Danny Ainge has the potential to pull off major deals before the end of the summer. After all, co-wwner Wyc Grousbeck had stated just a few days ago that "draft season has just begun."