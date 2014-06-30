Chicago Bulls Off-Season Outlook

Despite Derrick Rose injuring his knee again and Luol Deng being traded, the Bulls had a pleasant regular season until they were ousted by the Washington Wizards in five games in the first-round of the playoffs. In that first-round match up, despite the staunch defensive play of Joakim Noah, Chicago’s poor offensive execution and lack of bench were exposed, meaning the Bulls' front office will be busy trying to remedy those issues.

Carmelo Anthony is a name that has propped up in rumors linked to Chicago, and the Knicks' forward will meet with the Bulls on Tuesday, the first day of costless agency. Anthony would certainly fulfill the Bulls' scoring needs, but he may have to lessen his role if Derrick Rose is able to play at a high level. The Bulls appear to be front-runners for Carmelo Anthony, who is also going to meet with the Houston Rockets, the Dallas Mavericks, and the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Bulls will be heading into costless agency being over the cap space. If Anthony chooses to sign with Chicago, they will need to conjure up a sign-and-trade deal, possibly involving Carlos Boozer’s $16.8 million expiring contract. Chicago may also ship out Jimmy Butler.

If Anthony does not choose the Bulls, they can certainly head in a different direction. If Boozer is not part of any trades, then he is likely to be amnestied, costlessing up $16.8 million in cap room. From there, the Bulls can use the extra money to sign solid role players to fill in their thin bench. Also, with Boozer out, Taj Gibson would earn a much deserving starting role.

Aside from bringing in new costless agents, the Bulls may want to re-sign Kirk Hinrich and D.J. Augustin. Augustin was a terrific mid-season acquisition for Chicago. He averaged 14.9 points and 5.0 assists in 61 games, as he and Gibson were the only bright spots on Chicago’s bench. However, Augustin may ask for a large payday, something that may not interest the Bulls. Hinrich, meanwhile, may agree to take the veteran’s minimum. Either player provides some insurance for Rose falling to inury yet again, a situation that is unthinkable for the Bulls but yet a distinct possibility given his medical history.

The Chicago Bulls would absolutely need to add more scoring and bench depth this off-season. If Derrick Rose does indeed return from yet another serious knee injury, he is going to need help on offense. Doug McDermott was a fantastic acquisition during draft night, but the Bulls will need much more to keep pace with Miami, Indiana, and Toronto in the Eastern Conference.

Depth Chart:

PG: Derrick Rose

SG: Jimmy Butler/Tony Snell/Ronnie Brewer

SF: Mike Dunleavy/Doug McDermott

PF: Carlos Boozer/Taj Gibson/Lou Amundson/Anthony Randolph

C: Joakim Noah/Greg Smith