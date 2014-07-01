Boston Celtics Reach Out To Gordon Hayward

Gordon Hayward has been drawing interest from around the league. The restricted costless agent was most recently contacted by the Boston Celtics.

The Utah Jazz plan to match any offer Gordon Hayward may sign. However, they want to make an offer to Hayward before any other team can. The Jazz are actually expected to give Hayward a contract offer as early as today (Tuesday).

The Boston Celtics don’t have the cap space to offer Hayward a huge contract, so they will have to make adjustments to their roster before making a feasible offer. Danny Ainge and coach Brad Stevens both reached out to Hayward on the phone Tuesday morning.

Aside from the Celtics, the Los Angeles Lakers have also reached out to the 6’8” guard/forward. The Miami Heat, Chicago Bulls, Houston Rockets, and Memphis Grizzlies may also have interest. The Phoenix Suns are one team who plan to make Hayward a very wealthy man but haven’t contacted him yet. The Cleveland Cavaliers also vow to make an enormous offer to Hayward.

Gordon Hayward averaged 16.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, 5.2 assists, and 1.4 steals per game last season. The 24-year old has improved his averages each and every season he has been in the league.