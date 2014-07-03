Chicago Bulls Planning On Using Amnesty On Carlos Boozer

Reports out of Chicagos are that Carlos Boozer’s departure is a "done deal,” adding that Boozer’s camp already has been informed.

The Bulls have been unsuccessful in conducting a sign-and-trade for Boozer, but the Bulls want the money to go in a different direction, whether Carmelo Anthony is in the mix or not.

Under the amnesty provision, Boozer still will be paid the $16.8 million he’s due next season, but it won’t count against the salary cap.

The Bulls made the move with the mindset that the time to make a run in the Eastern Conference is now, and that can’t be accomplished with Boozer on the roster.

The Bulls feel confident after their meeting with Anthony but are looking at other options in case they aren't able to lure him to Chicago.

They’re headed to Los Angeles for a meeting with Lakers costless-agent big man Pau Gasol, not only as an alternate plan if Anthony re-signs with the Knicks, but also to sell Gasol on the idea that they can fit him under the salary cap with Anthony, but they’d have to get creative.

Boozer averaged 13.7 points along with 8.3 rebounds in just 28.3 minutes per game. Boozer should be a hot name on the market as he is still a serviceable big man and can provide depth to any teams frontline.