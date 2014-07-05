Devin Harris Will Re-Sign With The Dallas Mavericks

Devin Harris has agreed on a three-year deal with the Dallas Mavericks reports Marc Stein of ESPN. The Mavericks’ number one priority was to re-sign Harris after unloading Jose Calderon in a trade with New York.

Devin Harris played the backup point guard role effectively for the Mavericks last season, especially during the playoffs when Jose Calderon was struggling.

Harris averaged 7.9 points and 4.5 assists during the season, but he averaged 11.4 points and 3.9 assists during the playoffs in seven games.

Harris began his career with the Dallas Mavericks from 2004 to 2008. He later played a few seasons with the New Jersey Nets, a year with the Utah Jazz, and another year with the Atlanta Hawks. He returned to the Mavericks last season on a three-year deal, but the agreement was soon terminated due to Harris suffering a serious toe injury. Harris and the Mavericks agreed to a newer deal, which was a one-year contract paying him the veteran’s minimum of $1.2 million.

The terms of Harris’ new contract are unknown, but he is expected to be paid around $3 million yearly, according to Stein. This amount is what the Mavericks were willing to pay Harris last season until he went down with his injury during the summer, forcing him to miss 41 games during the season.