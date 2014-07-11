LeBron's Triumphant Return To His Home Town

"I'm coming home."

LeBron James ended his open letter via Sports Illustrated with those three powerful words and thus, it ended the speculation. King James, as he was once known back in Cleveland, will be once again on the throne to prove to everyone he can bring a championship to his home town.

It was the story of all stories and it ends in grand fashion. Or in some sense it is only the beginning to an incredible second chance. Whatever way you look at it, LeBron James is not the same player he was four years ago. He is no longer the young, inexperienced superstar who can't lead a team by himself. In today's NBA, it's almost impossible for a player of even LeBron's caliber to win a championship alone. That was proven in Cleveland four years ago. He came close, but failed.

Many took that as spectacular failure. The pressure, as it will be once again, was on him. Then as a costless agent, he infamously declared he would be taking his talents to South Beach to join the Miami Heat. But he wasn't going alone. He was joining All-Stars Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh who signed from Toronto. All three of them, who would be historically and famously regarded as the "Big Three", made the finals four times, winning two championships along the way.

During those four years, no teams other than Dallas and San Antonio respectively, could match up with the Heat. They were championship contenders. Four years later, everything is about to change once again. LeBron leaves South Beach and is now taking his talents to his home town where it all began in hopes of regaining the trust of everyone who was broken hearted when he departed.

So what does this mean for Cleveland? They immediately become much better. There will not be a Chris Bosh or Dwyane Wade, but the Cavaliers have youth on their side. With pretty much zero playoff experience, LeBron will now be counted on as a mentor. He enters a team in unique circumstances, considering when he was drafted by Cleveland in 2003, he was the young super-star out of high school who was surrounded by some veterans. It didn't work out then despite their success in making it to the 2010 NBA Finals. Now he joins star point guard Kyrie Irving, Canadian power forward Tristan Thompson, and former teammate Anderson Varejao. Without any mentions of 2014 first overall pick Andrew Wiggins, it now raises intense speculation that Wiggins could be involved in a trade to bring Kevin Love from Minnesota to Cleveland.

If this does in fact happen, it would be a gigantic turn of events in what has been a crazy off-season. Wiggins would go from a young, up and coming team to a team well... not as good. If Love joins LeBron in Cleveland, a new big three will be formed (LeBron, Love and Irving.) You can compare all you want, but in this author's opinion Love brings a whole other range of skill compared to Chris Bosh.

Wade is getting older and his knees are not what they used to be. Irving has super-star talent, but needs leadership. With James he could easily turn into one of the best pure point guards in the NBA, if he wasn't already considered in the top 10. If a trade does occur with the Timberwolves for Love, which seems like a given considering Cleveland and owner Dan Gilbert have already gone all in for LeBron, it would instantly make the Cavs one of, if not the best, team in the NBA.

A starting core of LeBron, Kevin Love, Anderson Varejao, Dion Waiters, and Irving is a group of young, immensely talented super stars with only winning on their minds. Add in Tristan Thompson, Anthony Bennett, and potentially Mike Miller as a costless agent, the Cavs will be ready to compete next season.

Miami? We'll have to see. They lost out on James but retained Chris Bosh. The Houston Rockets were expected to swoop in to add Bosh, but it fell through in the last minute. The new question is, will Wade stay? One could say another "Big Three" emerges with Bosh, Wade, and Luol Deng.

Back to Cleveland, LeBron coming back means so much for that franchise. Not only is he a better man, but he has matured a lot since "The Decision" announcement four years ago. It will not be surprising to see the Cavaliers greet him with huge open arms after reading his open letter to the public. With four years and two championships behind him, King James is back where it all started. He is back Cleveland.

-