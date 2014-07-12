Carmelo Anthony Heading Back To New York

After all the team visits and all the wining and dining, Carmelo Anthony has decided to remain a New York Knick. Anthony will re-sign to a contract worth 5-years $120 million-plus deal. He informed the Houston Rockets and the Chicago Bulls on his decision early Saturday morning.

Over the last couple days it has been reported that Anthony's decision came down to deciding between the Chicago Bulls and the New York Knicks. Ultimately Phil Jackson's influnce and the difference in contract deals between the two teams ultimately led Anthony to stay in New York.

New York was able to offer Anthony a max deal for 5 years, opposed to the Bulls who could only offer 4 years for $16-$18 mil a year. In the end Anthony would have been leaving close to $50 million on the table.

It seemed as the Bulls felt Anthony would choose to stay with the Knicks as they started to aggressively approach an agreement with costless-agent Pau Gasol late Friday night leading into early Saturday morning. The Bulls had hoped they could facilitate a sign and trade for Anthony in order to offer him a max deal, but the Knicks were not interested in that idea. Once the Bulls made an aggressive play for Gasol it seemed evident Anthony would re-sign with the Knicks.

Carmelo Anthony stated he was pleased with the addition of Jose Calderon as the starting point guard. He is confident in Jackson's ability to make the moves to turn the franchise into a title contender. Not only that but Carmelo loves New York and he knows what it would mean to the franchise and city if he were able to deliver a championship. His family also enjoys being in New York and played a factor in his decision.

With Amare Stoudamire's $23 million contract coming off the books after next season, the Knicks will be able to make moves next off-season if Jackson is unsuccessful in trading Amare before then. Anthony knows this and understands they may not be a title contender this year, but trusts Phil to make moves next off-season and beyond to put themselves in the thick of the title chase.

In the end Anthony loves the New York spotlight and trusts in the direction and vision Phil Jackson has for the franchise. Further, the money he is able to make with the Knicks far outweighed what he could have made if he signed with Chicago.

While many around the NBA believed the Bulls gave Anthony the best opportunity to win now, Anthony believes he will be able to win a championship in New York.

Anthony is aware of what it would mean to his legacy if he brings a title back to New York for the first time in over 40 years. He believes he can accomplish it under the guidance of Phil Jackson and is ready for the challenge.