Pau Gasol, Chicago Bulls Working On An Agreement

The Chicago Bulls and Pau Gasol are working on a contract agreement, Yahoo! Sports’ Adrian Wojnarowski reports. The Los Angeles Lakers will have to pull off a sign-and-trade with the Bulls in order to make the deal work financially.

One scenario may have Taj Gibson going to the Lakers for Gasol, with another including Carlos Boozer and his $16.8 million contract. Gibson has been great for the Bulls and they would hate to give him up, but the Boozer contract is far from enticing on the Lakers' side.

In any case, Pau Gasol has chosen the Bulls over the San Antonio Spurs, who also had clear interest in the Spaniard.

Pau declined several different offers Thursday evening from the Lakers. One was a two-year, $20 million offer, with another being a two-year, $23 million offer. Lastly, he was offered three-years, $29 million from the Lakers before he declined and the two sides went their separate ways. He also declined an offer from the Atlanta Hawks that would have paid him $11 million annually.

It’s clear that Gasol wants to play for a contender, and the Bulls are expected to be a legitimate threat in the Eastern Conference with the return of Derrick Rose. Gasol could easily turn the Bulls into contenders in the East.

With the Cleveland Cavaliers powering up, and the Indiana Pacers still a top team, the Bulls will have plenty of competition in the central division. Adding Gasol is undoubtedly a sensible move by Chicago as they look to improve their squad as well.

The finishing touches to the agreement, however, still await.