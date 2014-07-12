Loyalty To Team Or Player: The LeBron James Debate

In the wake of LeBron James' decision to spurn Miami for Cleveland, the reverse of events from four years ago, fans across the country have been in a tizzy about loyalty and so-called "bandwagoning" behavior.

The Miami camp is acting much like Cleveland fans circa 2010, claiming that James has abandoned Heat fans, effectively rendering the team useless and sterile. This, while the Cavaliers faithful are busy backtracking from their jersey burning and vitriolic rhetoric from four years ago. Even Dan Gilbert himself finally found it in his heart to remove his infamous letter that blasted the now "prodigal" King James.

And then there are those fans who hold no particular allegiance to either the Heat or the Cavs. Some are excited to see James stay in the East (role call, Western Conference followers), while some others wish he had gone West (any Pacers fans out there?). Regardless, fans of the Denver Nuggets, or say the Orlando Magic, likely do not care what color uniform James is wearing until he shows up to play them. Other than that, "King James" is just a novelty.

And that brings us to fans of LeBron James himself. When he first came on to the scene in 2002, as a high school phenom, James attracted Jordan-esque attention despite never having played a professional game. Basketball aficionados young and old began marveling about his ability to move, handle the basketball, and of course, soar through the air, much like Air Jordan himself. From his days as a player at St. Vincent–St. Mary High School people fell in love with James' game.

Of course, that widespread love affair followed James to Cleveland, as he became the number one overall draft pick of his hometown ball club in 2003. All he did at Cleveland was resurrect a moribund franchise that had not whiffed NBA success since Craig Ehlo was giving up game-winning jump shots to Jordan. By leading the Cavaliers to the 2007 NBA Finals, King James made the franchise, and thus the entire city, relevant again. His #23 jersey flew off the racks at retail outlets nationwide. He did commercials and pumped out shoes and attire by the truckload.

In short, James was the new Jordan, the heir apparent to Kobe Bryant, the new face of the new NBA. Despite his self-admitted poor decision to broadcast "The Decision," and the subsequent Cleveland outpour of grief and anguish, James kept the vast majority of his fans - and gained thousands more when he took his talents to South Beach. For the last half decade or more, LeBron has been the league's most marquee player and its most popular (and polarizing) figure.

So now, as James returns to Ohio, the debate is raging. Miami fans have reacted to his departure with anguish similar to those in Cleveland in 2010. Honestly, despite retaining Chris Bosh, Heat fans see a Cavs-like future of lottery picks and empty seats. After all, who will spend time in American Airlines Arena when he could be out on the beach? The beach!

In contrast, the Cleveland faithful are gobbling up season tickets by the thousands and rushing to mend wounds (and jerseys) in anticipation of going from a lottery team to the odds on favorite to win the NBA championship next year.

But what of the bandwagon cries? It bears noting that few of those barkings emanate from Cleveland. The city welcomes any and all fandom no matter how fickle it might be. It IS Cleveland, after all. And, as far as Miami is concerned, Heat fans cannot make a bandwagon claim of their own because so many of them were in the same boat (wagon?) four years ago.

So these accusations of bandwagonnery are the sole creations of fans of the Nuggets, Magic, Lakers, et. al. - those who are upset that the Cavaliers rose from the depths of NBA irrelevance to immediate contention, while their own squads labor in mediocrity at best. They find it inconceivable that any single player could be more important to any given person than the team for which he plays.

It is understandable that many fans put team first and view any players who enter the system as just parts of the whole. But is it not also a valid concept that people just might latch onto a particular player no matter which uniform he dons?

Evidence: How many fans chose the Bulls as their favorite team solely because of Jordan? The Lakers because of Magic Johnson or Bryant? Even the Heat because of Dwyane Wade? As it turns out, none of these three players ever left his team in a LeBron-like manner. But how many fans suddenly paid attention to the Washington Wizards during Jordan's brief post-retirement stint there. Player over team? Advantage player, in this case. Likewise, if Wade decides (there is that word again) to leave Miami, won't many of his fans take their loyalties to whatever locale he chooses?

And what of those fans who hold no geographical ties to any particular team? Several Western and Central states house no NBA teams. Idaho, for example, is relatively close to Salt Lake City, but not all of its basketball-loving residents are Jazz fans. Likewise, South Dakotans do not necessarily root for the Minnesota Timberwolves. Rather they are fans of the Memphis Grizzlies and the Heat, and perhaps soon, the Cavaliers. Why? It is because of Mike Miller, the pride and joy of Mitchell, South Dakota. Player over team? Chalk up another in the player column.

All told, there are certainly two sides to this debate - those who hold tight to the team and those who keep the player near and dear to their hearts. There are many who claim the right to deny LeBron James fans the privilege of shifting their collective allegiance from the Sun Belt to the Rust Belt. That is wrong. Any fan partial to James should be allowed to buy a Cavs jersey and wear it proudly. The same is true of anyone who follows Peyton Manning, Robinson Cano, or...Jimmer Fredette.

It has been done before - Wayne Gretsky comes to mind - and James fanatics should be allowed the same privilege of becoming Cavs fans as early and as often as they want to.

Heck, there is room enough on the bandwagon for everyone. And we are all witness to that.