Pau Gasol Signs With Chicago Bulls

Pau Gasol and the Chicago Bulls have come to terms on a multi-year contract that will see the former Los Angeles Laker make $6.5 million next season. The 34-year old big man first announced his decision via his Twitter account.

It hasn't been easy. After meditating it a lot I've chosen to play with the Chicago Bulls. Looking forward to this new chapter of my career — Pau Gasol (@paugasol) July 12, 2014

Gasol will take the place of Chicago starting power forward Carlos Boozer, who is due to make over $16 million next season, but according to ESPN's Marc Stein will have to be amnestied in order for the Bulls to officially sign Gasol. Last season Gasol averaged 17.4 points and 9.7 rebounds on 48 percent shooting, in a bounce-back year from his disappointing 2012-13 campaign.

Multiple other teams were in the running for the 13-year veteran, including the Lakers, Oklahoma City Thunder and the Atlanta Hawks.

Gasol played seven seasons for the Lakers, winning two championships, but with the team recently dropping into the lottery, he decided to take less money to play for a contender. Gasol turned down a contract from the Lakers that would have paid him $11 million a year over the next two seasons.

With former-MVP Derrick Rose slated to make his return, the Bulls should comfortably make the playoffs, and will attempt to make the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2011.