Marvin Williams Heads To Charlotte On Two-Year Deal

Charlotte Hornets have made forward Marvin Williams their first signing of the offseason after the two parties agreed a two-year contract worth $14 million.

Williams started 50 games for Utah Jazz last season, averaging 9.1 points and 5.1 rebounds, however the forward became a costless agent after choosing not to enter negotiations with his former side.

The UNC product will net a guaranteed $7 million for the next two seasons, around $0.5 million less than his contract at the Jazz, as the Hornets attempt to better their previous campaign where they got swept in the first round of the playoffs by the now LeBron-less Miami Heat

Heading into his tenth season in the NBA, 28-year-old Williams' stats have been slowly declining since his third year as a professional, when he averaged 14.8 points with the Atlanta Hawks, however positive performances last term saw him shoot .447% from the field.

With Michael Kidd-Gilchrist likely to occupy the small forward position for the majority of the season, Williams is likely to either be used a sixth man, a role he excelled in during his college season where he won the NCAA Championship, or as a power forward unless the Hornets bring in someone to fill the void left by Josh McRoberts, who signed for Miami earlier in the week.