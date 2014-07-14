Kirk Hinrich has agreed to a 2 year, $6 million extension with the Chicago Bulls
Mark L. Baer-USA TODAY Sports

Kirk Hinrich has agreed to a 2 year, $6 million extension with the Chicago Bulls

The Chicago Bulls have signed Kirk Hinrich to a extension with the team. Hinrich will be a very good back-up and teacher for a young Derrick Rose.

michael-pendergraft
Michael Pendergraft

Kirk Hinrich has reached an agreement with the Chicago Bulls on a 2 year, $6 million extension.

Hinrich is a very skilled back-up guard, he knows the franchise very well and is fond of Tom Thibodeau's system in the Windy City, this deal certainly is a good move for both sides. Chicago gets to keep a steady veteran, while Hinrich continues in a system that he knows.

A rough and tough defender while he also spreads the floor with a 37.7% career three point percentage. Last season the 33-year-old guard averaged 9.1 PPG and 3.9 APG in 29 minutes, but with Derrick Rose expected to make a return those numbers will decline next season.

All stats & numbers via Blake Murphy, TheScore.

VAVEL Logo