Kirk Hinrich has agreed to a 2 year, $6 million extension with the Chicago Bulls

Kirk Hinrich has reached an agreement with the Chicago Bulls on a 2 year, $6 million extension.

Hinrich is a very skilled back-up guard, he knows the franchise very well and is fond of Tom Thibodeau's system in the Windy City, this deal certainly is a good move for both sides. Chicago gets to keep a steady veteran, while Hinrich continues in a system that he knows.

A rough and tough defender while he also spreads the floor with a 37.7% career three point percentage. Last season the 33-year-old guard averaged 9.1 PPG and 3.9 APG in 29 minutes, but with Derrick Rose expected to make a return those numbers will decline next season.

All stats & numbers via Blake Murphy, TheScore.