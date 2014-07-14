Detroit Pistons Land D.J. Augustin On Two-Year Agreement

D.J. Augustin is headed to the Motor City to join the Detroit Pistons on a two-year, $6 million deal, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo! Sports. Augustin’s deal does not include player or team options.

Augustin was a mid-season acquisition for the Chicago Bulls last season to fill in the void left by the injured Derrick Rose. He played sensationally for the Bulls off the bench. In 61 games, he averaged 14.9 points and 5.0 assists per game.

The Bulls were certain that Augustin would be costly for them. Therefore, they let the 6 foot point guard walk, while instead re-signing Kirk Hinrich.

D.J. Augustin’s career has been a roller coaster ride. He started his career as a backup point guard in Charlotte and played terrific in his rookie season. His numbers dipped in his second season but picked back up the following two years. After, he went to the Indiana Pacers where he averaged career lows across the board. He struggled miserably in his short tenure with the Toronto Raptors as well.

However, he revived his career with Chicago and is deserving of this contract. He will be an excellent backup point guard for Detroit. He can score and play make off the bench, something that the Pistons desperately need.

Detroit Pistons’ next priority is Caron Butler and securing their very own costless agent, Greg Monroe.