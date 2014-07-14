Why David Blatt's Offense Is Great For Cleveland Cavaliers, LeBron James
New Cleveland Cavaliers coach, David Blatt (left) will run an offense that will take full advantage of the skills of #1 draft pick Andrew Wiggins, LeBron James, and Kyrie Irving. Photo Courtesy of USA Today Sports

The new head coach for the Cleveland Cavaliers, David Blatt, is bringing a new offensive scheme with him straight from Europe. Blatt played for Princeton under legendary coach Pete Carril in the late 1970's and brings a Princeton-style offense to the Cavs. The offense is based around cuts, passing, screens, and isolations. Each type of the offense can be golden for the Cavs players. Generally the main idea is to get spacing on the floor to allow isolation plays, whether it is with a screen or a screen away from the ball. 

First, Blatt's offense has a flair to it that brings in a single post man, to create 1 on 1 situations inside the paint. Such a set-up would be ideal for LeBron James when Cleveland runs smaller lineups. Letting Lebron go to work in the paint, with his outstanding passing ability, will open up cutters, shooters, or drives to the basket for James himself. 

The Cavs also recently signed a max deal for young star Kyrie Irving. Irving thrives in areas where he has space to work. In Blatt's system, there's a pick and roll aspect as well as a double screen for a wing player. The pick and roll is shown below. 