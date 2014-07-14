Why David Blatt's Offense Is Great For Cleveland Cavaliers, LeBron James

The new head coach for the Cleveland Cavaliers, David Blatt, is bringing a new offensive scheme with him straight from Europe. Blatt played for Princeton under legendary coach Pete Carril in the late 1970's and brings a Princeton-style offense to the Cavs. The offense is based around cuts, passing, screens, and isolations. Each type of the offense can be golden for the Cavs players. Generally the main idea is to get spacing on the floor to allow isolation plays, whether it is with a screen or a screen away from the ball.

First, Blatt's offense has a flair to it that brings in a single post man, to create 1 on 1 situations inside the paint. Such a set-up would be ideal for LeBron James when Cleveland runs smaller lineups. Letting Lebron go to work in the paint, with his outstanding passing ability, will open up cutters, shooters, or drives to the basket for James himself.

The Cavs also recently signed a max deal for young star Kyrie Irving. Irving thrives in areas where he has space to work. In Blatt's system, there's a pick and roll aspect as well as a double screen for a wing player. The pick and roll is shown below.

This P&R is fairly standard in basketball, but as an option is really valuable with players like Irving and James. Both of them thrive when having the ball, and by getting them in positions to score or pass, the offense will really develop a chemistry. The double screen is below.

As is evident in the video, a lot of the double screens are used for shots. This can be effective for the Cavs but even just being used as a way to get Kyrie the ball while his defender is moving/chasing can be effective in the offense. It allows Kyrie to read where the defender is to make a move or a shot. It will also give a young Andrew Wiggins plenty of room to work in this offense. What really limited Wiggins in college was the lack of space and lack of room to work with. NBA defensive rules, which do not allow defenders to camp out in the paint, will benefit James, Irving, and Wiggins.

In due time we will see how this offense unfolds, but looking at it as speculation it is easy to see areas where the Cavs' best players can thrive. It will be interesting as the offseason moves along to really see where Blatt is aiming to use the offense around.