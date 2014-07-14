Houston Rockets Bring Back Troy Daniels On Two Year Agreement

Troy Daniels agrees to a two year deal with the Houston Rockets. Daniels’ contract will be fully guaranteed, according to Shams Charania of RealGM. The complete details to Daniels’ contract have not been disclosed yet.

Troy Daniels was the unsung hero from last year’s playoffs for the Houston Rockets. He hit a huge game winner during Game 3 of Houston’s first-round series against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Following that big time shot, the 22-year old gained confidence and fit in adequately as a spot up shooter. In five games during the regular season, Daniels averaged 8.4 points. He averaged 7.8 points and 2.3 rebounds during the playoffs.

The Rockets clearly see potential in the young man. He will more than likely be a huge part of their rotation this season if he could keep up the excellent shooting.

Houston is intensely trying to bounce back from what has been a disastrous off-season.