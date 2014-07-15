Mike Miller Will Reunite With LeBron James In Cleveland

Mike Miller will be reunited with his former teammate LeBron James as he agrees to a two-year, $5.5 million deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers, reports Chris Broussard of ESPN. Miller’s contract includes a player option after the first season.

Miller won two championships with LeBron James in 2012 and 2013 with the Miami Heat. Miller was being offered more cash by the Denver Nuggets and Houston Rockets, but he turned them down to join a contending team.

Cleveland will be Miller’s sixth different team in 15 years. The 34-year old bounced back last season and averaged 7.1 points on 45.9 percent shooting from downtown for the Memphis Grizzlies.

Miller had continuous back problems when he was a member of the Heat and sat out numerous games, but he was able to play in all 82 games last season. He provided much needed three-point shooting for the Grizzlies and will do the same in Cleveland.

The Cavaliers want to shore up their bench after waiving and trading most of their reserves to clear cap room for LeBron James. They also remain interested in James Jones and Ray Allen.