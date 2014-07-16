Washington Wizards Win Again, Improve To 3-0 In NBA Summer League Play

The Washington Wizards took the floor again tonight as part of the Las Vegas Summer League. The team performed very well in its first two games, and showed much of the same Tuesday night. The Wizards got the win over the Miami Heat and imporved to 3-0 in Summer League play.

Not surprisingly, it was Otto Porter and Glen Rice Jr. leading the way once again for the Wizards. They have taken leadership roles on this Summer League roster and have both performed very well offensively. Porter and Rice will need to continue this strong play and hope it rolls over into the regular season.

Otto Porter was excellent offensively, scoring 19 points on 7-13 shooting. He was effective from many different spots on the floor, hitting two 3-points, multiple mid-range jumpers, and converting two and-1 plays. Porter was also very efficient on the boards, grabbing 7 rebounds. This is something the Wizards will need a lot of from Porter at the wing position.

Glen Rice Jr. scored 20+ points in both of the first two games, and continued that streak with 24 points tonight. Known as more of an outside shooting threat, Rice displayed his ability to get to the basket all night on Tuesday. He began the game on fire, scoring 18 points in the first quarter alone. Like Porter, Rice also hauled in 7 rebounds, an impressive performance from the shooting guard spot.

The main concern in today's game was sloppy play. The Wizards jumped out to a 28-6 lead to start the game, and nearly threw that lead away with constant turnovers. In fact, Otto Porter and Glen Rice Jr. combined for 13 turnovers in the game. While they both have been scoring well throughout all 3 games, committing fewer turnovers is definitely the largest imporvement that will be needed.