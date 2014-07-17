Houston Rockets Agree To Sign Ishmael Smith On One Year Deal

Ishmael Smith has agreed upon a one year deal with the Houston Rockets, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo! Sports. Smith’s deal is for the veteran’s minimum and is fully guaranteed.

Smith began his career with the Houston Rockets in 2010. He is well-traveled in the NBA as he has played for six different teams throughout his four NBA seasons. He averaged 3.7 points and 2.6 assists off the bench in 70 games for the Phoenix Suns last season.

The Rockets, meanwhile, have been seeking to improve their bench after trading away Jeremy Lin and Omer Asik in hopes of landing Chris Bosh. It seems like Smith will be the permanent backup to Patrick Beverley. The Rockets will most likely look for a backup center next.

Surely, Smith does not compensate for the loss of Jeremy Lin, but he had terrific moments for the Suns last season. If he sees more minutes, he could certainly produce.

The Houston Rockets are looking for ways to strengthen their bench again, and they have the money to do so. They’ve had a disastrous off-season thus far but are looking to make up for some of the talent lost.