Jabari Parker Summer League Analysis

The number 2 overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft, Jabari Parker, has seen excellent things so far this summer. With the NBA Summer League at a close, Jabari Parker showed off some things that he not only had in college, but also can bring to the NBA.

"It's been good because I've been able to have a voice on my team," Parker said of his initial Bucks experience. "The guys have been doing a good job listening to me, and I've been listening to them."

Parker, at 6' 8" 235 lbs, has been playing small forward and power forward in the summer league. His body type, similar to Carmelo Anthony, is a great fit to have the ability to go in at small forward and power forward. In his most recent game against the Warriors, Parker finished with 20 points and 15 rebounds leading the Bucks to a 79-74 victory.

Andrew Wiggins and Jabari Parker seemed to be the clear top 2 in the 2014 draft, and Parker has shown a wrinkle that varies him from Wiggins. Parker's size helps him be able to match up with other larger players, while Wiggins relies more on athleticism. Neither of these two different styles are bad, and in the right system both work very well.

The Bucks have a nice crop of young players with them, as well as their new head coach Jason Kidd. Giannis Antetokounmpo is the Bucks other young star. Standing at 6'11, Giannis averaged 17 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 1.8 assists through Summer League play. The Bucks are definitely on the rise.