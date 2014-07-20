Jabari Parker Summer League Analysis

The number 2 overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft, Jabari Parker, has seen excellent things so far this summer. With the NBA Summer League at a close, Jabari Parker showed off some things that he not only had in college, but also can bring to the NBA.

"It's been good because I've been able to have a voice on my team," Parker said of his initial Bucks experience. "The guys have been doing a good job listening to me, and I've been listening to them."

Parker, at 6' 8" 235 lbs, has been playing small forward and power forward in the summer league. His body type, similar to Carmelo Anthony, is a great fit to have the ability to go in at small forward and power forward. In his most recent game against the Warriors, Parker finished with 20 points and 15 rebounds leading the Bucks to a 79-74 victory.