Nik Stauskas NBA Summer League Analysis
Hector Amezcua/Sacramento Bee

The 8th overall pick Nik Stauskas came to the NBA Summer League with some doubts in people's minds. The Kings made a bold move selecting Stauskas 8th, and while he's an incredible shooter and underrated athletically, it seemed like the Kings overstocked on shooters. Sacramento already had Ben McLemore.

However, Stauskas showed a few things here and there that can make Kings fans happy. “He has a great feel for the game, he made some good plays for himself tonight and for his teammates, he can shoot the ball (and) he can get to the rim.” Kings head coach Michael Malone said.“I think Nik is going to be a (great) player.