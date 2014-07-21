Andrew Wiggins NBA Summer League Analysis

Andrew Wiggins has been the talk off the town since he was a senior in high school 2 years ago. Being the number 1 overall pick added a lot of pressure to him as well. Wiggins started off summer league by finding out he would be teammates with Lebron James. Then, he finds out there are rumors of him possibly being traded to Minnesota for Kevin Love. Despite all this going on during NBA Summer League action, Wiggins performed really well, showing that which ever team eventually suits him up will be pleased.

Wiggins showed off some amazing athleticism. He split a double team for a big two handed dunk (0:35 in above video) and also had a monster block on Nerlens Noel (0:52 in above video). Wiggins only logged 1 assist in 12 minutes, but he averaged 15.5 points per game on 41 percent shooting.

“Guy was in double figures every game," said Cavaliers head coach David Blatt. "He rebounded. He defended. He went to the foul line. He played with intensity on both ends of the court. I thought for a rookie, for a guy with a lot on his shoulders as the first pick in the draft, for a 19-year-old, I thought he played extremely well.”

Even with all the trade rumors, it is clear Wiggins is an outstanding player. The fact that he is 19-years-old is still a shock because he has a lot of work to do to get better. Whether or not Wiggins is traded by the Cavs, one thing is for sure - Wiggins has a bright future ahead of him.