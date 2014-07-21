Andrew Wiggins NBA Summer League Analysis

Andrew Wiggins has been the talk off the town since he was a senior in high school 2 years ago. Being the number 1 overall pick added a lot of pressure to him as well. Wiggins started off summer league by finding out he would be teammates with Lebron James. Then, he finds out there are rumors of him possibly being traded to Minnesota for Kevin Love. Despite all this going on during NBA Summer League action, Wiggins performed really well, showing that which ever team eventually suits him up will be pleased.