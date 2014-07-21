Shabazz Napier NBA Summer League Analysis

Some rookies who were just recently drafted in the 2014 NBA Draft have looked great. Others, not so much. For the most part, Shabazz Napier has struggled for the Miami Heat. However, He has also showed some signs of flashiness, leadership, and skill.

One of the main problems so far is Napier's struggle with his shooting. His field goal percentage (27%) is one of the big problems in his play this summer. Obviously, 27% is unnacceptable for a point guard.

"I can't make all my shots," Napier told FoxSports.com. "I've just got to prepare myself to make the shot, and if I miss it, it's human error. The biggest thing I've got to control is my effort and trying to slow down my turnovers. And I think I'm doing a better job."

As of right now it does not appear that Napier is ready for NBA competition going into the 2014-2015 NBA season. But, this could change quickly with improvement from Napier.

The drafting of Napier was an interesting one. LeBron James was on the record saying Napier was the guy and he wanted him, and so the Heat went out and grabbed him.

The problem is, LeBron left, leaving Napier in Miami for a purpose not many people know. Miami may have drafted a different player, or maybe would have drafted Napier anyways. We won't really know, but Napier's there now and so far things need to get better for his sake. Mario Chalmers just re-signed with the Heat, and as of right now, it is no contest - Mario or Norris Cole will be the starter in 2014.