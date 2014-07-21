Tim Hardaway Jr. NBA Summer League Analysis

Tim Hardaway Jr. showed off some skills last season and added a nice scoring ability off the bench for the New York Knicks. With rumors of Carmelo Anthony leaving, many thought THJ would step in and help keep the offensive core of the team together. Since Melo stayed, THJ is now able to be used as a 6th man, a starter - wherever coach Derek Fisher wants to place him.

In 2013, Hardaway Jr. averaged 10 points a game on 43% from the field and 36% from three. J.R. Smith and Iman Shumpert both have their own struggles for a starting role, so Kicks fans could see Hardaway Jr. move up in his role into a full-time starter. Only time will tell for the season, but in the summer Hardaway has looked exceptionally good.

THJ looked good physically in NBA Summer League action. He looked in shape, possibly even bulkier than last season. The second-year pro had a tough time finishing some shots, and put up some awkward finishes, but he was getting past defenders quite easily. His strength in the lane looked good and his shot looked smooth and easy.

"We're trying to get better each and every day as we transition this summer," said Hardaway. "Us young guys are trying to come out and just learn what Coach Fisher wants to do with us."

Tim's scoring ability is top notch. He showed an impressive scoring performance in the Rising Stars game during last season's All-Star break when he and Dion Waiters went head to head for a good portion of the game. Hardaway can make a big impact in 2014 as he already has done in this summer league.