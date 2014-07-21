Tim Hardaway Jr. NBA Summer League Analysis

Tim Hardaway Jr. showed off some skills last season and added a nice scoring ability off the bench for the New York Knicks. With rumors of Carmelo Anthony leaving, many thought THJ would step in and help keep the offensive core of the team together. Since Melo stayed, THJ is now able to be used as a 6th man, a starter - wherever coach Derek Fisher wants to place him.

In 2013, Hardaway Jr. averaged 10 points a game on 43% from the field and 36% from three. J.R. Smith and Iman Shumpert both have their own struggles for a starting role, so Kicks fans could see Hardaway Jr. move up in his role into a full-time starter. Only time will tell for the season, but in the summer Hardaway has looked exceptionally good. 