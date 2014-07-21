Nerlens Noel NBA Summer League Analysis
JOHN RAOUX / Associated Press

Nerlens Noel has a heck of a story. He blew out his knee in college at Kentucky, got drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers, and sat out of his first year as a pro. It has been and up and down year for Noel, but coming into this summer league the 76ers had him play in two games. He was outstanding. Noel averaged 12 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 blocks through 24.7 minutes per game.

Despite his early success, Noel has downplayed his summer performance.

"I feel I haven't been good enough, yet," Noel said following his first game in Las Vegas. "I haven't been as focused as I have to be for this team."