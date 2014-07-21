Nerlens Noel NBA Summer League Analysis

Nerlens Noel has a heck of a story. He blew out his knee in college at Kentucky, got drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers, and sat out of his first year as a pro. It has been and up and down year for Noel, but coming into this summer league the 76ers had him play in two games. He was outstanding. Noel averaged 12 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 blocks through 24.7 minutes per game.

Despite his early success, Noel has downplayed his summer performance.

"I feel I haven't been good enough, yet," Noel said following his first game in Las Vegas. "I haven't been as focused as I have to be for this team."

However, the 6-11 phenom out of Kentucky was very excited to see real game action.

“I was very anxious to get back, even at the end of last season I was itching to get back, I felt great,” Noel said.

Noel's defense has been phenomenal. His length and athleticism is through the roof, and it seems everybody forgot about him coming into this summer league. All eyes were on Wiggins, Parker, and Exum but Noel has shown out. Nerlens Noel may quite posibly a top 2 or top 3 player heading into the season.

The 76ers have an unfinished product for a team, and for 2 years now the 76ers had drafted big men who have some type of injury (Philadelphia chose Joel Embiid with a lottery pick this summer despite a back injury that will keep the Kansas big man out for the season). Noel has a bright future for himself and as long career as long as he does not suffer any long-term effects of his previous injuries. Along with Embiid, the two athletic big men figure to be stalwarts for the 76ers for years to come.