Dante Exum NBA Summer League Analysis

Dante Exum turned 19 during the NBA Summer League. Coming from Australia, this was the first time Exum really played against American athletes consistently and in front of an American crowd. Exum is a floor general for the Jazz, and while his numbers weren't great, he showed he will be a great player in due time.

Exum averaged 7.2 points, 2.8 assists, and 2.6 rebounds a game and shooting 30.8 percent from the field for the Utah Jazz summer team. These statistics are not great by any means, but they are kinks that can be fixed really quickly. Exum brings a much different skillset than padding the statsheet.

One of the things that really stuck out right away was Exum's athleticism on an alley-oop he finished (0:40 on the video). That athleticism makes Jazz fans really interested in what Exum has to offer. Exum then showed off a bit of IQ. Exum is not a score-first player. Constantly he was driving or pushing the ball but always looking for an open man to pass to. Exum turned the ball over, and instantly reacted and swiped the ball loose and then finished with a dunk (1:33).

"I think I'm still comfortable at the point. I still want to get the ball in my hands as much as possible. I didn't get it a lot in my hands the last couple of games. With Coach's system, it's open, but there's been so many times I've just gone away from the ball and let Trey (Burke) take it." Dante Exum said.

Dante Exum, along with Gordon Hayward, who just recently signed a max deal with Utah, and Trey Burke, the Jazz have a bright future. It won't be an instant brightness for Utah, but this has been the best situation for the team in recent years. Exum has a bright future in the league and it's only just beginning.