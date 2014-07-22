Marcus Smart NBA Summer League Analysis

Standing at 6'3", 227 pounds, Oklahoma State's phenom Marcus Smart gets drafted by the Boston Celtics. The 2014 NBA Summer League was a fun one to look, and Marcus Smart showed tools that look great, and also some things that he needs to work on. At Oklahoma State, Smart averaged 18 points per game, 5.9 rebounds, and 4.8 assists. He was the epitome of a scoring point guard and was looked at as a locked in lottery pick.

The highlights shown for Smart only show the game against the Pacers, but there are things to be said. At the very beginning, Smart shows a really nice touch to his jumpshot. The mid-range looks will be key for him to make in the future for when he comes off pick and rolls or catch and driblle pull-ups. Moving off the ball is a key that players like Ray Allen have mastered. This aspect to his game can give him open looks time and time again. Smart shows this (0:11) when his defender drops down and loses sight of him. As a result, Smart moves up and gets a nice look. Whether or not it goes in does not necessarily matter right now. The key is that Marcus puts himself in the position to get looks.

Smart also shows how physically strong he is by moving up the fast break, defenders won't be able to bully him because he's so built like a running back. One of the keys in the video is Smart's ability to get shots off the ball. With Rondo playing point guard, Smart will play a lot of 2-guard, which requires him to find the open area when Rondo drives to the paint.

Smart did struggle shooting the ball in specifically his first two summer league games. He shot a combined 5-23. "Shots didn't go down, that's just all it is," said Smart, "We're not really worried about that. We've got a lot of talented players on the offensive and defensive end. Shots are going to fall. Some nights shots aren't going to fall."