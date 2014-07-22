Marcus Smart NBA Summer League Analysis

Standing at 6'3", 227 pounds, Oklahoma State's phenom Marcus Smart gets drafted by the Boston Celtics. The 2014 NBA Summer League was a fun one to look, and Marcus Smart showed tools that look great, and also some things that he needs to work on. At Oklahoma State, Smart averaged 18 points per game, 5.9 rebounds, and 4.8 assists. He was the epitome of a scoring point guard and was looked at as a locked in lottery pick.