Rashard Lewis To Have Knee Surgery

The newly signed Dallas Maverick, Rashard Lewis will soon undergo surgery on his right knee, reports Marc J. Spears of Yahoo! Sports.

Lewis signed with the Dallas Mavericks a few days ago and will now have surgery to strengthen his knee, so that he could play at a high level this season.

“Rashard discovered he needs a medical procedure on his right knee to ensure he functions at a high level this season,” Lewis’ agent Colin Bryant told Yahoo! Sports. “We look forward to (Lewis) getting this behind him as soon as possible so he can continue his stellar NBA career,” added Bryant.

Lewis played well for the Miami Heat during the latter half of last season. He was a key figure to Miami’s finals run and earned the starting power forward role. His deal with the Mavericks is a one-year deal for the veteran's minimum. Lewis figures to play off the bench this season but will still be a key rotational player for the deep Mavericks.

There are still 10 weeks before the start of training camp, and there is belief that Lewis will be fully healed and ready by then.